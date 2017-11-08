Student Discounts Every Johnny Should Have

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In college, getting the best deal we can on items we purchase is essential, especially since we’re all schooling in NYC.

The city can be expensive, and your wallet can only take so much. Luckily, being a college student comes with some perks. There are several student discounts out there for us! Read on and start saving today.

1) Unidays

Unidays provides students free & exclusive discounts. You can browse categories from fashion, health & fitness, music, beauty, lifestyle, food, tech, and more.

We all say we’re broke college students, but we all love online shopping and receiving packages in the mailroom, so save money while you’re spending money. The great thing is there’s also a Unidays app you can download so you can also use the student discounts in store!

There is also a Unidays discount for Megabus, so for all students who use Megabus to go back home or travel, this helps!

Go to https://www.myunidays.com to sign up.

2) StudentRush.Org

A site called StudentRush.org offers discounted Broadway show tickets and access to museums. Go to http://studentrush.org to sign up! Students can also just show their ID to the box offices at Broadway Shows for a discount.

Museums give student discounts, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Lincoln Center also provides student discounts, as well as Carnegie Hall. Lincoln Center’s venues include The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet and the Lincoln Center Theatre.

Also, the hip and exciting art institution Moma PS1, which is located in Long Island City (not too far from us), offers $5 admission for students.

3) Outdoors

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden offers a $6 ticket for students. East Yoga offers a 10 class card, which is valid for two months, for $100 with a student ID or five classes for $50. Check out eastyoga.com for more info.

4) Amazon

This is the OG student discount. The one we all need because that free two-day shipping has saved our lives one way or the other. Prime student affers you a free 6-month trial when you sign up, and it costs $5.49 per month when your trial ends.

5) Apple Music & Spotify

Apple Music and Spotify Premium both offer a $4.99 monthly membership. With Spotify, you also have free access to Hulu. Fun fact: You can sign up with Apple Music through Unidays!

6) News

The Economist, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, all offer student discounts for digital/print subscriptions.

7) Car Rentals

Budget, Avis and Hertz offer up to a 20% student discount.

8) Sports

The New York Mets offers students tickets for $10 with a valid ID. At Yankees games, showing your student ID can get you one half price ticket for select games. For Knicks games, students can save up to 50 percent on select tickets if you show your student ID at Madison Square Garden’s box office.

9) Cell Phones

Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T Mobile have student discounts on select plans/for monthly bills. Call your provider and see what they offer!

10) Great Cards to Have

These cards are JUST for student discounts, which is amazing.

The ISIC card is an international student identity card offers you student discounts internationally in over 130 countries. For everyone planning to study abroad at SJU, this is a must.

Ordering a card takes 4 weeks for delivery, or you can order your card to be delivered in the country you’re studying after you arrive.

You can download the free ISIC global app on your phone, or check out www.isic.org.

The Student Advantage Card is a paid card, and for $20 plus $2.50 shipping, you have access to several discounts.

Amtrak and Greyhound are partnered with this card, as well as many local stores around a college’s area!

These discounts are just a few of MANY. I’ve found that the best thing to do is simply ask businesses if they have a student discount available. You have nothing to lose, except paying full price.

Don’t lose your Storm Card, or you’ll end up losing these deals!