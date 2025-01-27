Five Essentials to Pack When Studying Abroad

Choosing to study abroad is a long process involving many moving parts. Before leaving, there are many orientations and meetings centered on student visas and the “culture shock” associated with a different way of life. But, the most important aspect in planning is packing. The key is to pack light and pack for the European culture. Here are five tips to simplify the packing process.

Bags

Your bags will come with you everywhere you go, so it’s important to have something durable to hold all of your valuables. For duffel bags, The Weekender by Béis has hidden compartments for laptops, medicine and shoes. It can expand the more you put in while still maintaining its flexibility so it can be taken across airports easily.

The Weekender is a pricier option, retailing for $108. But, ut it is built to last for years. Once bought, the chances of having to buy another bag in the next 10 years are slim. For a cheaper price, Amazon carries knockoffs for only $20 if you want to try it first before investing.

Clothes

In foreign cities like Rome and Paris, students are advised to bring minimal pairs of loungewear unless when exercising. Instead, jeans, dresses and dress pants are encouraged.

Try bringing a few nice bottoms that can be matched with tops. Corduroy pants are comfortable and long-lasting. Leather skirts are cheap and perfect for a night out or a day exploring the city. Two to three pairs of your favorite jeans can be a game-changer when finding outfits.

For tops, any basic or sweater can be thrifted or bought from a favorite brand and worn time and time again with a new outfit. Men can pair t-shirts and jeans or khaki pants to blend in with the crowd and stay comfortable when away.

Spending

Income is on a case-by-case basis. However, there are a few universal things to remember. It’s important to note that in Paris, using a debit card will charge additional money. The Discover credit card also does not work in most European countries.

Coming in with a few hundred euros is relieving in case there are any issues using your credit card abroad. Capital One credit cards came highly recommended. Using a credit card can force you to budget and it won’t take out additional money with each purchase. However, you can find your bank while away and use your debit card to take out more euros when necessary.

Pictures

Bringing something to help capture moments and make memories while away is extremely helpful. Many travelers choose to bring a digital camera and find it to be helpful when capturing moments with friends while away.

If digital cameras are daunting, you can always purchase a photo printer and a scrapbook to put all of your pictures and mementos you find along the way like receipts or tickets in one place. The Lifeprint photo printer, usually $79, can be bought used for $24. It comes with five photo papers and more can be purchased for a cheaper price on Amazon.

Chargers

The wall adapters in Europe are different from the ones in America. European adapters require less voltage, so American plugs often don’t work. One of the most important things to bring with you abroad are chargers that actually work. Travel plugs on Amazon come at only $20 and can fit all of your chords for your laptop, phone and headphones.

Additionally, many have found it helpful to bring a SIM card with them abroad to utilize resources like Google Translate, and find directions. SIM cards are also cheap finds that can bring a sense of peace when living in a foreign country.

Make the most out of your trip abroad with these packing tips!