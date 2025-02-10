Conquering Valentine’s Day When Single

Every Feb. 14, couples swoon over each other, chocolate and flower sales are astronomical and love songs echo throughout the streets. Valentine’s Day is the pinnacle of romantic celebration, allowing couples to pay special attention to their relationship.

Meanwhile, those without someone to call their own typically dread or even feel depressed throughout this holiday. Although it’s easy to wallow in feelings of isolation or to have a sense of “missing out,” Valentine’s Day can still be an enjoyable occasion even if you’re celebrating solo.

Self Care

The first step to overcoming sadness on Valentine’s Day is to treat yourself with grace and kindness. Allow and acknowledge possible negative feelings surrounding the holiday — whether it be due to a recent breakup or just an overall longing to have a partner — but do not let them define your day.

It’s natural to scroll through social media posts of happy couples and wonder why you’re not having the same experience. This is unhealthy. Instead of comparing your circumstances to those of others, celebrate the positive aspects of your life and self.

Indulge in your favorite chocolates, or as the popular Miley Cyrus song promotes, buy yourself flowers. Watch an entertaining TV show, listen to inspiring music and put on an outfit you feel confident in. Caring for yourself on Valentine’s Day can change the atmosphere from one of loneliness to one of peace.

Celebrate Your Other Relationships

Although Valentine’s Day is centered around romantic connections, especially in a commercial sense, it is also a great opportunity to show appreciation for the other kinds of love in your life. Platonic and familial love can be just as, if not more, powerful.

A popular trend for single women is to celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” a term coined in the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” to uplift and enjoy time with their female friends. Either a cozy night-in or an exciting city adventure are fulfilling ways to spend the day. Galentine’s celebrations double as both a fun way to catch up with cherished friends and a distraction from relationship blues.

You can also exchange Valentine’s gifts and cards with family and friends to festively show your appreciation for each other. Who wouldn’t value a heartfelt message and a sweet snack?

Healthily Romanticize

Even if you’re single this Valentine’s Day, it is still possible to enjoy the romantic aspect of it. Watching heart-warming movies, reading romance novels or listening to love songs may seem counterproductive, but it can be hopeful rather than envy-inducing.

Romanticizing the holiday can remind you that although you may be single this year, love can be right around the corner. If you’re in the right mindset, appreciating the relationships of others — even fictional ones — can be a positive reminder of the romantic possibilities.

Even though Valentine’s Day has the potential to be a defeating day when single, it can be joyful if it is approached from an optimistic, mindful perspective. Love is for everyone, meaning Valentine’s Day is too.