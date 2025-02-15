How a St. John’s Sophomore Turned Her Poetry Into a Published Work

For St. John’s University student Sanaa Marie Omondi, achieving a major milestone went beyond completing her first semester of college. The now-sophomore also self-published her debut novel, “Who I Am & Who I Was” in January 2023, composed of a captivating, curated collection of poetry inspired by her innermost thoughts, feelings and reflections.

“Writing is my outlet and my safe place – it’s my personal form of art,” the nursing major told The Torch.

In middle school, Omondi discovered poetry was an avenue to “express her emotions without having to talk to someone.” As she advanced into early adulthood, she considered if her words could also impact others.

“Who I Am & Who I Was” is an ode to everything Omondi has lived through and felt in her coming-of-age years. The pieces expressively communicate who the sophomore was starting in the fifth grade, and extend to who she is until her senior year of high school.

“I tried to make it so that each poem has a different ‘life category’ that readers can put themselves in,” she said. “I think that the best way to describe the overarching theme of the book is growing up and experiencing life in different mindsets, which is why it’s helpful to read it chronologically.”

Writing the book was “therapeutic” as her work paints a raw and real portrait of many of her thoughts and feelings otherwise bottled up inside. The poems channel deeply relatable experiences for young people — from being your own worst enemy to embracing the “imperfections” that make us who we are.

“You can see a shift from darkness and negativity at the beginning of the book, to me still experiencing challenges towards the end, but not letting them make me feel less as I become more open-minded and optimistic,” she said. “I wanted to show the evolution of a mindset in the way I knew best, and thought that it could possibly help people who read it.”

The cover art, which depicts halves of a face separated by shades of color and slightly contrasting appearances, was said to have been heavily influenced by the book’s central theme. Omondi describes the visual as “being the same person with two faces” — signifying the themes of both youth and growing up in her novel.

While Omondi wrote the poems in the years that have passed, creating the book commenced in 2022. The next year, she became a self-published author through Amazon.

“The fact that Amazon allows people to self-publish is a beautiful thing,” she said. “It’s also still possible for a publisher or bookstore like Barnes & Noble to pick up my book at any time too.”

She acknowledged that publishing a novel had its difficulties, especially when considering that these works are much like wearing her heart on her sleeve. However, Omondi is a self-starter, which has shined in her writing, her career path and other hobbies like modeling.

“When I have a fear, I have to conquer it, which is what I did with this book,” Omondi said. “I had a fear of needles, so I started donating blood. I had a fear that I would never travel alone, so I went to Greece by myself when I was fifteen.”

She proceeded by engaging in third-person self-talk on the subject, stating “‘Oh, you have anxieties about your words not being received well or being perceived in a judgmental way? You’re putting it on Amazon where everybody can read it.”

When asked if she had a favorite poem or one she felt most drawn to, “Revenge” immediately surfaced. She recounted the intense feelings of fiery passion she experienced writing the poem and the agony of the situation when seeking out “revenge” on someone who wronged her transition from a self-satisfying adventure to a consequence of loneliness.

Upon release, a pool of supporters from all different age groups reached out to Omondi and suggested that her words transcend with time. The majority of these individuals were in their thirties and forties and found themselves reminiscing on experiences from their younger years, still resonating now.

The author additionally earned support from a younger population and one that she identifies strongly with — seventh graders in the Academic Intervention Services (AIS) reading class at Highland Middle School.

Omondi’s former AIS teacher and seventh-grade students dedicated a book club day to her and provided students with their own copies. To the author’s surprise, the students highlighted their favorite verses and spoke with her about their favorite poems.

“Sometimes, you feel a type of way when you’re younger and are not at grade level for reading and comprehension,” she said. “But that day, I got to speak in a classroom I once sat in and say ‘Look at me! I was in the same AIS reading class that you’re in, and now I have a book published.”

Omondi has even been recognized and awarded by several government leaders and organizations for her work, including the Social Action Ministry’s 37th Annual Black Achievers Award of 2024 and the Black Achiever Outstanding Youth Community Service Recognition Leadership Award.

When asked about future projects, Omondi confirmed that another book is on its way.

“I have a second book in the drafts, but the next poems are quite dark, so I’m taking my time,” she said. “I really want to make sure that this one is perceived well, considering that there have been some troublesome events that have taken place in my life over the past year, and this is where the new poems are stemming from – that place of tragedy.”

Until then, readers can purchase “Who I Am & Who I Was” on Amazon in paperback or Kindle Edition.

A new force in the publishing world, Omondi leaves those passionate about their writing but are choosing to hold back for their own reasons with some personal words of encouragement.

“The main thing is to be confident in your work and to have a purpose,” she said. “The rest will come together.”

While it’s empowering at any age to unmask your authentic self with an aspiration to help others, it is extra special when you’re at the young age of 18 like Omondi.