4 Budget-Friendly Spring Break Destinations for College Students

Spring break is rapidly approaching for St. John’s University students — this year, it’s from March 3 to March 8. Many take this opportunity to go on exciting trips with friends, using the break as a mid-semester stress reliever and adventure. On a college student’s budget, it can be pricey to jet set to tropical islands or European cities. Many desirable destinations within driving distance of the New York City area can also make for memorable spring break spots.

Cape May, New Jersey

Cape May, New Jersey is a three-hour drive from the NYC area and is known for its beautiful beaches, eye-catching lighthouses and historic landmarks. Although this may seem like more of a summer destination, Cape May is an exciting city year-round.

The scenic white sand beaches in Cape May are open to the public throughout the entire year, allowing for breathtaking views and calming strolls, especially during sunrise and sunset. This is a great way to wind down from the busy city atmosphere.

The Cape May Lighthouse is an iconic landmark in the area, as it was initially constructed in 1859. After climbing almost 200 stairs, visitors are greeted with a panoramic view of the water, sand and city. This is an affordable outing costing only $10 to enter.

In addition to the lighthouse, Cape May is home to several other historic sites to explore. The World War II Lookout Tower and the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum are two of the many educational and interesting locations you can visit while in the area. There are also many shopping districts throughout the town.

Hotel prices are also less expensive now than during peak season, averaging less than $200 per night.

Montreal, Québec, Canada

If you’re looking to go on a trip outside of the United States but avoid paying high prices for international flights, Montreal is a great option. Located in Québec, a largely French-speaking province, it has a foreign feel while only being a six to seven-hour drive from NYC.

Montreal is known for its historic and cultural sites. Old Montreal, the heart of the city, is where the original cobblestones were located, so it’s home to many of these landmarks, such as the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. These locations are reminiscent of Europe while remaining in North America.

The city has many notable outdoor public markets offering a wide array of fresh, local food. There are also great shopping opportunities, namely Sainte Catherine Street, which has countless boutiques, restaurants and higher-end retailers.

March is an ideal time to travel to Montreal since hotel prices usually plummet in the off-season. It’s important to note that a U.S. passport is needed to pass through Canadian borders.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

If an exciting city adventure is more your speed, consider visiting Philadelphia, PA, a short two-hour drive from NYC. Activities will appeal to both history buffs and partiers, making Philadelphia a diverse destination.

Philadelphia is where you’ll find multiple must-see historic sites, such as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the Museum of the American Revolution. The city rivals the nation’s capital with the amount of history within its borders.

There are also many other destinations to visit during the daytime such as the prolific art scene and several shopping districts.

Nightlife is vibrant in Philadelphia. There are wine bars, nightclubs, jazz venues and live music scattered throughout the city, allowing those of all interests to enjoy and celebrate their evenings.

Mid-range hotels are usually around $200 per night, so you can invest your budget in some of the other exciting activities.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

There are warmer spring break destinations that are accessible by car. Virginia Beach is around a seven-hour ride from NYC, and it can give you a taste of summer in the middle of the academic year.

The Virginia Beach boardwalk is open throughout the entire year, so a bicycle ride or relaxing stroll is perfect here. You might spot the iconic statue of Neptune as you’re venturing around the beach. There are guided tours available if you prefer a more structured experience.

There are also many indoor entertainment opportunities, such as the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center and indoor skydiving. Historic sites are also in the area, namely the Military Aviation Museum.

Lodging is around $200 per night during the off-season, with oceanfront hotels costing a bit more.

Spring break can be a memorable experience without going over budget or taking a flight. College students can unplug from their studies by visiting one of these destinations.