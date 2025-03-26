Work and Learn: St. John’s Career Services’ Guide to Internships

As the academic year rapidly comes to a close, the pressure to determine summer plans also creeps up. Although it’s great to use the summer to rest and recharge, it is also smart to use the free time to focus on career growth. Resume building is emphasized, so returning to a high school summer job doesn’t always feel like the most productive choice, especially for juniors and seniors making post-grad plans.

This is where internships—centered around specific career goals—come into play. It can be difficult to secure strong internship opportunities; according to CNBC, they are twice as competitive in 2025 as they were just a year ago.

The Torch spoke to Ellen Burti, assistant vice president of St. John’s University Career Services, for insights and advice about navigating the internship search.

“Internships and other forms of experiential learning allow students to explore career paths and industries through hands-on experience,” Burti said.

She emphasized the unique benefits internships provide, adding that they “give students the opportunity to develop skills and apply classroom learning to the workplace.” Internships directly relate to the interests and fields of student applicants, and allow them to put the lessons they learned in class into action.

Burti also pointed out the differences between internships and standard summer jobs. She stressed that internships are based on “clear learning objectives, supervisor feedback and potential project work,” a distinction from summer jobs, which almost exclusively revolve around monetary earnings.

It can be challenging to know where to start when beginning the daunting internship search. Burti recommends using the free website Handshake to discover thousands of opportunities “regardless of program, course of study or industry interest.”

She added that “the vast majority of internships posted in Handshake are paid,” so students don’t have to worry about getting another paid position if they decide to accept an internship.

Another platform she suggested was Forage, which offers job simulations that are “self-paced, online learning programs that reflect the work performed in roles at many organizations.” This allows for increased confidence once you begin an actual internship and demonstrates dedication to companies.

Many students are also concerned that they do not have the necessary experience to be chosen for an internship, especially considering the increased competitiveness of the internship market. Burti offered multiple solutions, highlighting that it’s more about how you frame your application than having direct experience in your field. She advised students to “think broadly about all the things you have done both in and out of the classroom” when deciding what to include in your resume.

The University offers multiple resources to help you explain your work, volunteer and extracurricular experiences. Burti specifically mentioned Career Peers — students who provide “ongoing support to help refine your resume and craft competitive applications,” offering expert advice that directly applies to the current internship market.

They are available Mondays and Thursdays during Common Hour from 1:50 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Securing an internship this summer doesn’t need to be an overwhelming task. To make an appointment with Career Services, connect with your career advisor via Handshake or utilize their walk-in hours.