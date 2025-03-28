‘Women on Wall Street’ Shapes a Pathway for SJU Women to Follow

The “#WomeninMaleFields” trend on TikTok has captured the attention of social media users globally with the backing of strong virality and shared experience. The message at its core has a universal meaning: women are increasingly recognizing the potential they have to flourish in fields that are largely male-dominated.

When it comes to the student population at the Peter J. Tobin College of Business, a team of women share similar sentiments and focus on elevating female influence in the professional world.

Women on Wall Street (WoWs) is a student-run organization led by females practicing in business education. Outside of the classroom, they are fostering a more personalized community that is anchored in bonds forged through the shared struggles, triumphs and overall experiences of women climbing their way in the field.

“I describe it as a community of ambitious women looking to break into competitive industries,” President Brianna Garrison said when asked about the organization’s identity at St. John’s.

“I always emphasize the ‘community’ aspect of it because we want people to know we are open to members from all majors, not just business,” she continued. “WoWs is more of a general support system – a community of just women who can feel judgment free from other Tobin clubs where there are a lot of guys, which we know firsthand can be intimidating.”

International Management major Molly Richardson expressed that as a freshman, she was in search of a club that “wasn’t tailored to a specific major, and could still be personal to [me].”

Like Garrison, the now-senior built upon the attraction of the organization as being personalized to the female perspective by stating other business clubs had considerable male involvement, and additionally “required dues or required formal attire for meetings.”

Desiring an environment that was “a little more comfortable,” she was pleasantly surprised when she came across the organization where she now serves as the internal vice president.

“I felt immediately at home,” she continued. “The girls were so enthusiastic about the club and helping other young women on campus. Women on Wall Street helped me feel confident and prepared as an underclassman, so I felt it was my responsibility to pass this on to others.”

Responsibility and eagerness to uplift fellow female professionals is an established energy that exists among the members of the organization. Treasurer Sophia Feeney told The Torch her position of leadership in WoWs was inspired by Garrison.

“The ultimate reason I decided to act as treasurer is because I want to make an impact on other women like Brianna has made an impact on me,” she said.

The international management major serves as president of The Balkan American Cultural Club and expressed her commitment to “strive to work in honor of women and try to create an uplifting environment for all.”

Moving into her senior year, her one hope for her future at St. John’s is to “continue to serve on the E-board of WoWs next semester” to keep the organization’s spirit of empowerment alive.

Social Media Manager Marija Ilkova spoke further about how WoW strives to build on the culture of support for female students who are outside of the editorial board at the University.

For those facing obstacles in this chapter of their life, “There is a support system created where members can share experiences, gain insights and learn skills that help them go through the challenges in the business,” she said.

Ilkova’s words played a role in revisiting an important aspect of the organization Garrison commented on in the early stages of discussion.

“We understand everyone wants to get a job at some point when they graduate, but there are a lot of unspoken rules and almost an expectation to know things such as the way around a resume. That’s where we want to help in any way we can, with what we know,” she said.

When asked how WoWs caters to these unexpressed standards, the finance major spoke about the numerous activities they boost, such as General Body Meetings, interactive workshops and discussions hosted by the team.

“It’s a mixture of social and professionalism,” Garrison said, who has additionally introduced committees for events, social media and fundraising and even expanded on leading roles in the club by creating new positions such as freshman representatives.

“I wanted to join Women on Wall Street because I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to develop my leadership skills, meet new people and contribute to an organization that aligns with my interests,” freshman representative Daniella Mardy said.

The organization can be found on Instagram actively celebrating its members with personal creative content through the hashtag #WoWWednesday.

“WoW Wednesday gives the opportunity to spotlight what members of the club are doing,” Garrison said. “It doesn’t even have to be anything major; it could be that someone got an internship where they got promoted, or someone got an A on their final that they were working really hard for.”

“We have a nomination form in our Instagram bio where you can nominate yourself, a friend or anyone a part of the organization,” she continued. “We hope that it serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for not just the person in the foreground, but everyone that views it.”

Although the stories of these women are far from complete, their enthusiasm to ensure a welcoming community for each member, regardless of their major, will carry on—as will their mission to maintain female mentorship in a man’s world.

“I read something once that went a little like this: a part of being a successful woman is walking to get to the top of the ladder and then throwing the rope down for the next woman so she can be in that same direction,” Garrison said. “That’s the kind of philosophy we are trying to capture here at Women on Wall Street.”