Where and Where Not to Dine at St. John’s University

Although St. John’s University is largely a commuter school, with 75% of students living off-campus, there are still numerous dining options available, ranging from a classic all-you-can-eat dining hall to quick coffee stops.

There are three major dining locations: Montgoris Dining Hall, Marillac Food Court and the Law School Cafe and Sidebar, which are mainly supplied by the catering company Chartwells. There are also chain restaurants, including Starbucks, Einstein Bagels and Taco Bell.

The food on campus has mediocre reviews, with an average rating of 3.0 on the school section of Rate My Professor, a sentiment that is echoed by current University students. According to the students The Torch spoke to, the dining offerings can range from great to sometimes sickening.

Montgoris Dining Hall is the only official dining hall on-campus, a typical all-you-can-eat location where resident students can utilize their meal swipes and the source of many mixed opinions from students.

Javier Fajardo, a University sophomore told The Torch that he had “a pleasant experience” at Montgoris Dining Hall for the first few weeks of the Fall 2024 semester, but as the academic year progressed, “the quality of the food definitely went down.” He emphasized the inconsistency of the selection, claiming that it can be an “8/10 on a great day, and a 4/10 on a poor one.”

Fajardo alleges that the decline “culminated at its worst point when [he] caught food poisoning in the beginning of the Spring 2025 semester.”

Although this was a one-time occurrence, and it cannot be confirmed that it was directly related to the food at Montgoris Dining Hall, this incident highlights the apprehension some students have about their offerings.

Freshman Tiffany Chan has had less extreme experiences at Montgoris Dining Hall, stating that although there are occasionally “inedible” options The food at the dining hall and on-campus as a whole, are “varied and overall really good,” according to Chan.

Freshman Lauren Palma agrees, adding that the “variety of cuisines makes the food on-campus enjoyable as there’s something for everyone.” She even recommends Montgoris Dining Hall for lunch, in addition to Marillac Food Court.

Chan also enjoys the restaurants that are located in Marillac Food Court, where she specifically loves Freshens for its healthy menu items, including the açai bowl. She also “sometimes treats [herself] with food from the law school,” which although not included in meal plans, is still open to undergraduate students.

After Fajardo’s questionable experience at Montgoris Dining Hall, he suggests visiting off-campus locations to splurge: “there is a Halal truck called Mi Amor that resides outside of Gate 6, although it may be an overcharge.” For those looking to stay within budget, he recommends using premium swipes to “go to Marillac twice a day free of surcharge.”

The opinions of these students highlight the mixed quality of the food at the University. The only way to find a favorite is to try the various options, and to hope they all suit your preferences — and stomach.