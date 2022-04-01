Breaking: Firefighters Respond To Loading Dock Fire At Montgoris Dining Hall

QUEENS, NY — A fire was confirmed in Montgoris Dining Hall with no reported injuries and limited damage, according to on-scene public safety officers and St. John’s University. The fire is in the loading dock of the building, with firefighters on the scene as of 5 p.m Friday evening dousing the building’s exterior. The University’s Gate 6 entrance and the connecting Goethals Ave/170th streets are currently congested with both NYPD, FDNY and public safety vehicles as of time of publication.



At approximately 5:30 p.m, first responders were seen using power tools attempting to cut through the metal gate to the dining hall’s loading dock. A St. John’s University public safety officer on the scene confirmed the location of the fire, and more details were provided by University Spokesperson Brian Browne.

“There were no injuries, and the fire was limited to the exterior of the building,” Browne said. “Due to burning garbage and grease, heavy smoke conditions from the fire prompted the evacuation of Montgoris Dining Hall and O’Connor Hall. The buildings are being aerated. Alternative dining arrangements are being provided In Marillac Hall.”

The University has announced via Instagram to stay clear of the area and to “continue to monitor our channels for forthcoming dining information going into the weekend.” Typically, the Marillac Food Court remains closed through the weekend, with the notable exception of Dunkin’. However, the post stated that dining options “would reopen shortly for meal exchanges.”

This story is ongoing.