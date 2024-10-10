The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Jewish Students Association Hosts ‘Day of Unity’ to Mark October 7

Members joined for prayer with hopes of “clarity” and “peace of mind.”
James Williams, Asst. Sports EditorOctober 10, 2024
For the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, the St. John’s Jewish Student Association (JSA) met during common hour for a “day of unity” to honor those killed in the attacks and to reflect on the events of the last year. 

Around 30 JSA members gathered in the University’s Jewish prayer room in the Peter J. Tobin School of Business for lunch and to listen to special guest speaker Jeremy Sofiev, a former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier. 

The Tehillim refers to the reciting psalms, often done in Jewish tradition as a form of prayer or reflection, typically to seek healing or protection.

The event was planned to “bring spirits up on campus” and to collectively read from the Tehillim for any family that members may have in Israel, JSA President Julia Abayev told The Torch. 

“We all went through something on October 7, we’re here to come together, not just Jews on campus but anyone that wants clarity or some peace of mind,” Abayev said.

After these opening remarks, Sofiev began his speech, stating, “I wake up and it’s still that morning. The nightmare is not over.”

Sofiev shared that during the conflict, he had lost two close friends. He spoke about the deep trauma and anxiety he said the Israeli people felt since the attack, adding, “It feels like the world is falling apart.”

His speech concluded with a heartfelt eulogy for one of his fallen friends, recalling their shared motto of “smiling through anything.” Sofiev emphasized that during such trying times, “our biggest obligation is to sacrifice for each other.”

