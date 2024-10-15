Italian Cultural Society Joins NYC Columbus Day Parade

The Italian Cultural Society (ICS) at St. John’s University participated in New York City’s 80th annual Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 14. The event, celebrating Italian-American culture, featured floats and bands along 5th Avenue, running from 42nd St. through 72nd St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The parade took place just a day after the New York Post reported on St. John’s University’s decision to stop calling the holiday “Columbus Day” on its academic calendar. The article drew backlash, including an X post from Men’s Basketball coach Rick Pitino, who expressed his disagreement, citing the report was “fake news.”

St. John’s originally made the change in 2018, when it opted to remain open on Columbus Day and closed for Veterans Day. Since then, the University has referred to the holiday as “Fall Mini Break” on the academic calendar.

The group had its own float and could be seen waving Italian flags while sporting St. John’s hats in the colors of the Italian flag.

They were joined by Italian singer Antonio Guarna, who performed as the float made its way through the city.

Anthony Brandimarte, junior finance major and treasurer of the ICS, reflected on the day’s significance to the group.

“Today is just about embracing Italian pride and heritage,” said Brandimarte. “It is just a chance for everyone to come together as a family, that Italian family mindset, and just embrace our culture.”

Brandimarte noted the day’s controversy and offered his perspective on how people could approach the holiday.

“I think that a lot of people should take today as, rather than focusing on certain historical figures or events, to take it as a day to appreciate Italian pride and culture,” Brandimarte said. “I think those are things that in the history of the U.S. you can see more tangibly.”

Gianna Annibale, a senior speech pathology major and president of the Italian Cultural Society, also shared her thoughts about the holiday’s void on the University’s calendar.

“I don’t think the holiday should be bashed or given a different name personally. Everyone could have their own opinions, but I just don’t think they should be eliminating the holiday because that is more than just a little disrespectful to the Italian American community,” Annibale said.

The parade attracted a strong turnout, as many spectators lined 5th Avenue to celebrate Italian heritage.

Annibale appreciated the enthusiastic attendance, noting that it highlighted the community’s pride.

“The energy was there,” Annibale said. “It was very crowded, and a lot of alumni showed up to be a part of our float. Overall the turnout was better than I expected.”

Ginamarie Scalici, a sophomore information technology major, also shared her experience.

“I came last year with a friend, and it was really nice, so I came back,” Scalici said. “It’s something different to experience. You see a different side of Italian culture, get to listen to different music, and hear different stories.”

Samantha Hodurski, a sophomore childhood education major and secretary of the Italian Cultural Society, emphasized the group’s welcoming nature and attempt at building community.

“This club is really just welcoming to everybody,” Hodurski said. “It’s not just about Italian culture; it’s about family, which reflects Italian culture. That is where these values are really carried out.”

“All these other clubs have their different traditions, this parade is our thing,” she continued. “It is something we can be proud of.”