St. John’s Students Secure Seats for 2024 Tip-Off

St. John’s University students trickled into Carnesecca Arena’s box office on Oct. 18 to claim their tickets to this year’s Red Storm Tip-Off event. The event annually celebrates the start of the basketball season and will include a performance from Grammy-nominated artist Quavo.

The event also features performances by the University’s cheer and dance teams, scrimmages, and basketball player introductions.

Ticket sales started at 9 a.m., but the line quickly dwindled within the first hour. Public Safety officer Martin Hayes, who had been at the box office since 7 a.m., said there had been a decent crowd earlier, but it had since become “empty.”

“From what I understand, it is kind of light compared to other years,” said Hayes.

Juniors Amirah Kraft and Maria Dalle Ave suggested that the low attendance might have been due to tickets being available only on the day of the event.

“They should have it open for more than one day,” said Kraft. “If you can’t come at a time that’s not when everyone is getting out of class, it is annoying to get your tickets.”

Freshman Ivette Sanchez was pleased with the ticket process, noting that she did not have to wait in line.

“I thought it was going to be packed, but there is no one [here],” said Sanchez. “It was pretty easy and I didn’t have to wait in line. All of my friends were texting me that it was going to be crowded, but there was nothing.”

Sanchez also mentioned being “very excited” for Tip-Off, emphasizing it being her first “big event” as a St. John’s student.

Sophomore Elisha Adams agreed that the process was easy this year and expressed excitement for the event.

“There is no line, so that was great,” said Adams. “Last year it went all the way to Gate 1.”

“It is amazing for me to get this experience at my own college. Quavo was a part of Migos, which is one of my all-time favorite music groups,” Adams continued. “This will probably be my favorite one [Tip-Off], but we’ll see who comes in the future.”

Red Storm Sports sent students an informational email on Wednesday regarding ticketing. According to the email, tickets are free for all students, with attendees needing to have a physical ticket for entry.

Student season ticket holders can skip the line, as a digital ticket was added to their ticket account automatically. These students also received priority seating in the Lower Bowl.

Students who purchased the $125 season ticket package are guaranteed seats to all Men’s Basketball games at Carnesecca Arena and Madison Square Garden. They also have access to exclusive gifts, raffles and seating.

Students can begin lining up at 5:45 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.