St. John’s Political Student Union Holds “Civil Conversation on the 2024 Presidential Election”

St. John’s Political Student Union (PSU) held an event on Nov. 4 at 1:50 p.m. inviting the University community to engage in a “civil” conversation ahead of the Nov. 5 Presidential Election. The event took place in St. John’s Hall.

About 50 people were in attendance, supporting both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

E-board members encouraged discussion from both sides in the form of debate and open dialogue. The organization appointed a moderator ensuring that those who wanted to speak had an opportunity to do so.

Speakers were encouraged to stand up in front of the audience, although were not required to.

About 15 minutes into the event, a University official alerted e-board members that they could no longer use the assigned room on the 2nd floor, which prompted attendees to move to a room on the 3rd floor.

Students discussed several topics including immigration policies, outsourcing, the economy and the Middle East crisis.

“It is our intention to spark a new spirit of intellectual curiosity on the campus of St. John’s University,” Daniel Sullivan, the president of PSU said. “There are too many students who are apathetic to the issues that surround them, and an equal number of students who are interested in those issues, but have no forum to express it.”

Sullivan believes that PSU will provide a space for those of differing beliefs to come together and participate in a “free exchange of ideas.”

“We want not only students here now at St. John’s, but future prospective students to know that their voices matter and that it ought to be heard,” Nick Alvarez, vice president and co-founder of PSU said.

There were times when conversations got tense between opposing views, especially surrounding the topic of immigration, but moderators brought the discussion back to conformity.

Some students shared their own backgrounds and how it influenced their beliefs.

For example, one student, defending Trump, explained that his parents are legal immigrants and that when illegal immigrants cross the border and have the same benefits as his parents, it feels like a “slap in the face.”

Another student, defending Harris, explained that those who navigate life-threatening obstacles to make it through the border to work in the United States is “the most American” act that they can do, as they are willing to put in hard labor to earn a decent living, which they can’t do in their home countries.

Organizers at PSU hope that open discussions will allow those of opposing views to understand one another while having access to a space where they are allowed to defend their own beliefs,

“Those who support the opposing candidate from you are people too,” Alvarez said.

“Having this discussion was very important because it formed an opportunity for students to engage with issues that will dictate our future,” Claudia Obuchowicz, a senior, double majoring in government and journalism said. “St. John’s is a wonderfully diverse school and with the polarization we see in our world, it is important for us, as students, to have this open discussion.”

PSU began assembling events last semester and is now awaiting Student Government Inc. (SGi) approval this month.

PSU aims to create a political publication that students can use to share research papers, opinion pieces and satire. They also hope to host guest speakers, collaborate with other organizations on campus, around the city and even internationally.