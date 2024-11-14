Fashion Studies Department Holds ‘State of the Industry’ Panel

The St. John’s University fashion studies program held a free and public event on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the University’s Manhattan Campus. Rachel Tashjian, a fashion critic for The Washington Post and José Criales-Unzueta, a fashion news editor at Vogue Runway were invited to speak to the audience about their perspectives on the current fashion market.

The discussion was moderated by Emma McClendon, assistant professor of fashion studies at St. John’s. About 70 people were in attendance.

The discussion began with panelists sharing their favorite collections of the season, projected on-screen for the audience to view.

“I didn’t like very many,” Tashjian said, which was received by a crowd of laughter. But she admitted that she liked Alaïa’s newest collection.

She explained that the few collections she was fond of “were obsessed with novelty, new ideas and new ways to make or wear clothing.”

Tashjian said collections should remain appealing to the general public and clothes should be made so everyday people want to wear what designers make.

Criales-Unzueta then raised the concept of imposter syndrome in New York fashion, and how those in the industry in New York feel inferior to those in Paris or London.

“We tend to talk down on New York fashion when really we have designers that are looking at what is going on in the U.S.,” said Criales-Unzeuta.

Tashjian believes that New York is unique and diverse in fashion sense compared to other fashion capitals because people dress differently. In other major cities, people who share common ground, like socio-economic background, tend to dress very similarly.

Panelists discussed the influence that celebrities, specifically Taylor Swift, have on their fashion choices and what that means for their fanbase.

“She [Taylor Swift] is in her thirties, and I think it would be really cool if she had a Princess Diana evolution, and would want to look like a sophisticated woman,” Tashjian said, who noted that Swift dresses younger than her age.

Both panelists agreed that Swift’s choice to dress younger is purposeful to remain in harmony with her audience, mostly under the age of thirty.

This does not only apply to Swift but other celebrities who utilize the subtleness of clothing to sway how the public views their craft.

Tashjian believes that the fashion industry is swaying away from its purpose.

“We think that we’re supplicants to designers and that we are so lucky to wear what they are wearing,” she explained. “But really that’s the antithesis of what we should be working towards.”

Tashjian explains that consumers shouldn’t purchase clothes because it’s the new trend, but because it aligns with their values, personality and choices.

“There’s so much going on [in fashion], it’s overwhelming and hard to keep track and know where to start,” said Angela Crenshaw, a Ph.D student at the Bard Graduate Center, studying fashion history.

Crenshaw heard about the event from McClendon, who also takes a course at Bard, and thought it was beneficial to attend and grasp the “highlights” of the latest trends.

The event concluded with light refreshments and an opportunity to connect with panelists.

St. John’s Manhattan campus is located at 101 Astor Place.