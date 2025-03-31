The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Torch
The Torch

Student Government, Inc. Candidates Announced, Campaigning Underway

The GLORY and independent IPP tickets campaign for their elections.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Student Government Inc.

Campaigns for the St. John’s University Student Government, Inc. (SGi) were announced on March 25, marking the beginning of the campaign period, which will conclude on April 3. The running tickets—GLORY and independent candidate Jack Ippolito—released their campaigns’ platforms that outline their goals and promises ahead of an April 3 debate. 

Voting will occur from April 6-8, with winners announced on April 9. 

The GLORY campaign—which stands for growth, leadership, opportunity, representing, and you—plans to continue many projects laid out by the current administration like repurposing unused space on the first floor of the D’Angelo Center, expanding culinary diversity through “diverse and inclusive” food options, the Johnny Trot and promoting campus-wide sustainability initiatives.

The ticket also plans to transition physical storm cards to digital IDs on Apple and Google Pay. In their platform, this move “aims to modernize the student experience by making Stormcards more accessible, convenient and secure.” In terms of public safety, they also share initiatives to improve campus lighting and security cameras in parking garages. 

Other planned initiatives include implementing the Corq app, which serves as a “centralized platform for students to efficiently discover and engage with campus events.” This tool aims to encourage student involvement, particularly among commuter and first-year students. Additionally, GLORY plans to introduce wellness pods to support student well-being and create the Johnnies Access Fund, an application-based program designed to help students access basic needs.

For more information on the GLORY ticket, click here

GLORY Candidates:

President: Ava Wilson

Vice President: Ashley Genao

Secretary: Andrew Fludd

Treasurer: Ishmael Faye

Press Secretary: Amarra Lopez

Senior Programming Coordinator: Crystal Dibenedetto

Jack Ippolito is an independent candidate running for treasurer. Under the platform IPP—standing for integrity, planning and progress—he promotes the “honest management of student funds, strategic budgeting for all organizations and innovative funding solutions.”

In his platform, key initiatives include creating office hours for questions and concerns from organizations, and continuing the existing funding caps and tier systems for organizations to “continue to encourage smaller organizations to host events and foster creativity.” 

He also plans to offer grants to cultural organizations as part of a “collaboration fund” to “encourage cross-cultural collaborations across campus and promote a diverse representation across the budget sheet of SGi.” 

Along with the promotion of cultural organizations, Ippolito plans to reimagine the budget report to “increase transparency” and inform members not involved in the process. He also plans to ease the process of creating organizations by “prioritizing first-time budget requests from groups” and hosting “targeted budgeting information sessions” to ensure comfort with the process of creating budgets and making requests. 

For more information on the IPP ticket, click here.

Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief
 

Olivia is a senior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Editor-in-Chief. She previously served as Managing Editor for two years. She’s also written for amNewYork, Bronx Times, the Long Island Times and QNS. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an undergraduate writing consultant at the University Writing Center. She loves to watch St. John’s Basketball, exploring New York City and matcha lattes!

Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
