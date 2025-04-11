Stormin’ Loud Committee Announces Information for “The Best Last Day Ever”

On April 7, St. John’s University sent an email to all students containing initial information about Stormin’ Loud. The end-of-the-year festival will take place at the Great Lawn on May 2.

The Resident Students Association, the Student Programming Board and Haraya: The Pan African Students’ Coalition worked in collaboration with Student Government Inc. and the Stormin’ Loud Committee to organize “The Best Last Day Ever.”

The exciting night featuring carnival rides, a vendors market, food trucks and live performances returns to campus for the fourth straight year.

General Admissions tickets are free for St. John’s students, but students have the opportunity to amplify their experience with the Purple, Black or Gold ticket packages for an increased fee.

For $20 Purple package holders receive a swag bag and two guaranteed food vouchers. Those who purchase the $40 Black ticket package receive a larger merchandise bundle as well as a fast pass to skip lines for rides and food. The $70 Gold ticket includes the largest merchandise package featuring a Stormin’ Loud branded hoodie as well as the fast pass.

Ticket sales and non-student guest registration run from April 10 at 10 a.m. to April 29 at 4 p.m. at the Campus Concierge located in the D’Angelo Center.

The first 1,000 Johnnies to redeem their tickets are placed in a raffle for an exclusive Stormin’ Loud merchandise pack.

Current students, alumni, accepted students and any registered guests will be treated to glow in the dark arcade games and performances from student organizations, local artists in addition to headliners who are yet to be announced.

For more information visit the Stormin’ Loud website.