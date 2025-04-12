Tea Mania New York Opens On 164th Street

Tea Mania New York located on 82-27 164th St — about a 15-minute walk from Gate 6 — has opened for a “soft launch” this past week. The grand opening is scheduled for April 12.

A soft opening means that the business is open for a trial run, providing time and space for adjustments and improvements after interacting with customers and the local community.

“I was excited because it is a brand new store,” Malissa Ocasio, the general manager said. “Everything’s brand new so nobody has ever touched it, nobody ever used it– so we get to be the first ones to do it.”

Ocasio explained that her team has been helping the owner build the business up by talking to customers and explaining what the location offers.

Tea Mania has a halal menu and serves croffles, a croissant and waffle pastry combination.

Tea Mania currently offers a 10% discount to Queens Hospital Center staff and employees of the elementary school next door.

Ocasio explained that discounts get customers excited and keep them coming back. She is proud that the business has managed to obtain “a few regulars” within the past week.

“These businesses bring so much character to the neighborhood and give students something new to look forward to,” Claudia Obuchowicz, a senior at St. John’s University said.

“I really think offering a St. John’s student discount would go a long way as it would make it easier for us [St. John’s students] to support them regularly, and in return, we’d get cozy spaces to study, relax and connect.”

Tea Mania also has a location in Ozone Park. Their menu can be viewed here.