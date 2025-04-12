The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Tea Mania New York Opens On 164th Street

Prominent items on the menu include bubble tea and croffles.
Byline photo of Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News Editor Emerita April 12, 2025
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem

Tea Mania New York located on 82-27 164th St — about a 15-minute walk from Gate 6 — has opened for a “soft launch” this past week. The grand opening is scheduled for April 12. 

A soft opening means that the business is open for a trial run, providing time and space for adjustments and improvements after interacting with customers and the local community. 

“I was excited because it is a brand new store,” Malissa Ocasio, the general manager said. “Everything’s brand new so nobody has ever touched it, nobody ever used it– so we get to be the first ones to do it.”

Ocasio explained that her team has been helping the owner build the business up by talking to customers and explaining what the location offers. 

Tea Mania has a halal menu and serves croffles, a croissant and waffle pastry combination. 

Tea Mania currently offers a 10% discount to Queens Hospital Center staff and employees of the elementary school next door.  

Ocasio explained that discounts get customers excited and keep them coming back. She is proud that the business has managed to obtain “a few regulars” within the past week. 

These businesses bring so much character to the neighborhood and give students something new to look forward to,” Claudia Obuchowicz, a senior at St. John’s University said. 

“I really think offering a St. John’s student discount would go a long way as it would make it easier for us [St. John’s students] to support them regularly, and in return, we’d get cozy spaces to study, relax and connect.”

Tea Mania also has a location in Ozone Park. Their menu can be viewed here.

Malak Kassem
Malak Kassem, News Editor
Malak Kassem is a third-year journalism student serving as the News Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. She has previously been on the editorial board as Opinion Editor for the Fall 2023 semester. When she’s not writing for The Torch, Malak loves going for long walks and baking. Malak can be reached at [email protected].
