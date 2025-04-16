Chipotle Location Opens Blocks From St. John’s University Queens Campus

Chipotle is one of the largest chain restaurants in the United States, with over 3,000 domestic locations. On April 17, a new Chipotle is set to open within walking distance of St. John’s University on Union Turnpike, just outside of Gate 4.

This offers students a new convenient meal stop, which can be accessible by foot or delivery with their free Grub Hub+ subscription.

Although there are several dining options on-campus — including Pico Mesa, a Mexican-American restaurant with a similar model to Chipotle — many students expressed excitement about the upcoming opening.

Sophomore Natasha Mungai told The Torch she has been anticipating the grand opening, explaining that “[her] friends and [her] go to TJ Maxx near campus, so [she] has been checking to see if Chipotle is open.” The company’s sign on the front of the storefront has left many University students excitedly awaiting its Thursday opening.

Mungai said she “would definitely go there during school,” and that she is “more than excited” to visit during breaks between classes. She is willing to spend extra money to treat herself.

Freshman Benjamin Lee agreed, citing the close proximity. He said he will “definitely be ordering since it is so close.” He jokingly added that “anything is better than Monty’s,” affirming that many students are willing to go off-campus to obtain their favorite meals.

Some students, like sophomore Sabrina Schaefer, would rather stick to on-campus eateries.

She expressed that Chipotle is “a little out of the way, so chances are slim [she’d] go there.” The convenience of staying on University grounds trumps the allure of the popular chain restaurant for Schaefer, revealing that despite its strong reputation among college students, “she isn’t a huge fan.”

Although some students are not buzzing about the new Chipotle location, it is still bound to receive a lot of business from the University community due to its convenience and menu.