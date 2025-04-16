The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Chipotle Location Opens Blocks From St. John’s University Queens Campus

How does this new dining option impact University students?
Byline photo of Alexandra Prettitore
Alexandra Prettitore, Features EditorApril 16, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore

Chipotle is one of the largest chain restaurants in the United States, with over 3,000 domestic locations. On April 17, a new Chipotle is set to open within walking distance of St. John’s University on Union Turnpike, just outside of Gate 4. 

This offers students a new convenient meal stop, which can be accessible by foot or delivery with their free Grub Hub+ subscription. 

Although there are several dining options on-campus — including Pico Mesa, a Mexican-American restaurant with a similar model to Chipotle — many students expressed excitement about the upcoming opening. 

Sophomore Natasha Mungai told The Torch she has been anticipating the grand opening, explaining that “[her] friends and [her] go to TJ Maxx near campus, so [she] has been checking to see if Chipotle is open.” The company’s sign on the front of the storefront has left many University students excitedly awaiting its Thursday opening. 

Mungai said she “would definitely go there during school,” and that she is “more than excited” to visit during breaks between classes. She is willing to spend extra money to treat herself.

Freshman Benjamin Lee agreed, citing the close proximity. He said he will “definitely be ordering since it is so close.” He jokingly added that “anything is better than Monty’s,” affirming that many students are willing to go off-campus to obtain their favorite meals. 

Some students, like sophomore Sabrina Schaefer, would rather stick to on-campus eateries. 

She expressed that Chipotle is “a little out of the way, so chances are slim [she’d] go there.” The convenience of staying on University grounds trumps the allure of the popular chain restaurant for Schaefer, revealing that despite its strong reputation among college students, “she isn’t a huge fan.” 

Although some students are not buzzing about the new Chipotle location, it is still bound to receive a lot of business from the University community due to its convenience and menu. 

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Tea Mania New York Opens On 164th Street
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Stormin’ Loud Committee Announces Information for "The Best Last Day Ever"
Photo Courtesy / Student Government Inc.
Student Government, Inc. Candidates Announced, Campaigning Underway
Photo Courtesy / Nader Granmayeh
Mayoral Candidate Zellnor Myrie Talks Plans for NYC, St. John’s Basketball and Shoes
Photo Courtesy / Mary Celeste Kearney
University of Notre Dame Researcher Gives Women’s History Month Lecture
Selection Sunday Watch Party Held Amid Student Confusion
Selection Sunday Watch Party Held Amid Student Confusion
About the Contributor
Alexandra Prettitore
Alexandra Prettitore, Features Editor
Alexandra is a freshman English major serving in her first year as Features Editor. She is also planning on being an editorial/social media intern over the summer. In her free time, Alexandra can be found reading a new book, rewatching “Gilmore Girls” or enjoying an iced tea at Einstein Bagels. Alexandra can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal