Stormin’ Loud 2025 Headliner Announced

Toosii will headline this year’s Stormin’ Loud.
Celina Mullady, Managing Editor April 22, 2025
Toosii is set to headline Stormin’ Loud 2025 with special guest Laila!, according to an Instagram post shared on April 22 by St. John’s University, St. John’s University Campus Activities, St. John’s Multicultural Greek Alliance and Haraya. The performance will take place on the Great Lawn on May 2. 

Rapper Toosii — who has over 3,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify — is most known for his tracks, “Favorite Song” and “Love Hurts.” The artist has also been featured on notable artists’ projects, such as Gunna and Lil Tjay. 

Toosii will be joined by hip-hop artist Laila!, who is largely known for her songs, “Not My Problem” and “Like That!” which gained recognition on TikTok. The singer currently has over 1,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify

Stormin’ Loud 2025 will also feature performances from student organizations, Kickline, K-Dance and Sensación after their victories at Battle of the Orgs. Additionally, the event will feature performances from local artists.  

Students can get tickets at the Campus Concierge in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) until April 29 at 5 p.m. In an email sent on April 22, all ticketing policies and prices were shared to students, outlining the various ticket tiers.

General admission tickets are free to all students. All tier levels include exclusive Stormin’ Loud merchandise. The purple, black and gold packages range from $20 to $70. 

There are no ticket sales on the day of the event, and a ticket is needed for entry to the Great Lawn. Students can find more information about performers, food and activities here

