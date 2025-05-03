St. John’s University Hosts Fourth Annual Stormin’ Loud Festival

St. John’s brought the popular end-of-the-year festival, Stormin’ Loud, back to Campus on May 2 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event featured food, games, carnival rides, vendors and live performances.

Student Government, Inc., Haraya: The Pan-African Students’ Coalition, the Resident Student Association and the Student Programming Board worked to bring the celebration to the Great Lawn.

Alumni, incoming students and current students were able to attend for free or purchase any of the three ticket tiers that came with varying merchandise bundles and line-skipping perks. Attendees could also register outside guests to accompany them to the festivities.

Along with Stormin’ Loud Merchandise, guests had the opportunity to purchase clothing and other handmade trinkets from vendors who had pop-up shops set up at the event. The street market gave students the opportunity to promote their small businesses.

“I am excited to be here today just to be able to promote something that I created at a large event on campus,” student and owner of clothing brand, Tagd.online Desmond Samms said. “It’s been a long time I’ve been working on this…I’m just happy overall to be here.” Samms told The Torch.

The event was also home to a 75-ft Ferris wheel, the “Sizzler” thrill ride and virtual reality roller coasters. Ping pong, air hockey and foosball made a return from previous iterations of the event. This year, students could also go up against their friends in a nine-hole mini golf course as well.

The food trucks were a main attraction during the celebration. Birriera, Hold My Knots, Leilas Crepes, Chickys, Wanna Empanada and Up A Notch were all present and serving food in exchange for vouchers that came with admission. Along with their food vouchers, guests also received a snack voucher that was applicable for popcorn and cotton candy.

Students were enthusiastic about all of the perks provided by the Stormin’ Loud Planning Committee.

“I’m excited to be at Stormin’ Loud because the vibes are high, great school spirit atmosphere” student Quentin Williams said. “All my friends are out, so why wouldn’t I come?” Williams continued.

Before the headliners came out, student organizations and local artists performed. SJU Kickline, SJU Kdance and Sensación took the stage to dance after their podium finishes in the Battle of the Orgs.

The Student performers Anecya, Austin Gray and the band My Cousin Vincent and Local performers Brooke Moriber, Ruyi the Giant, Sol Chyld and Teemanay warmed up the crowd as they waited for headliners Laila! and Toosii.

The first of the two headliners, Laila! came out at 7 p.m. The singer, producer and daughter of a St. John’s alumnus performed a collection of songs from her album “Gap Year!” before finishing off her set with her most famous song, “Not My Problem.”

Hosts, JEFFBRWN and Sita_World, retook the stage along with DJs to keep the audience amped as they awaited Toosii.

Toosii arrived at 8:45 and was the final performance of the night. The rapper performed a combination of songs, including his famous “Favorite Song” and even treated the St. John’s crowd to some unreleased music.

His set capped off another successful Stormin’ Loud for St. John’s.

To view the festival recap, visit here.