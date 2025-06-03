The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

President Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P. Elected Chair of the BIG EAST Conference Board of Directors

Shanley replaces Creighton University President Daniel S. Hendrickson on June 30.
Byline photo of Nicholas St. Cyr
Nicholas St. Cyr, News EditorJune 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Providence College

President Brian J. Shanley, O.P. was named Chair of the BIG EAST Conference Board of Directors after being chosen by a committee of 11 of his fellow university presidents, the league office announced on June 2. 

Creighton University President, Daniel S. Hendrickson, S.J., Ph.D. previously held the position. Shanley officially takes over as Chair on June 30 and will carry out a two-year term. 

Shanley has been serving as St. John’s President since 2021, but his leadership experience in the BIG EAST began long before that. 

He previously served as Providence University President for 15 years. The new BIG EAST chair also serves on the Board of Directors for the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities and the Commission for Independent Colleges and Universities in New York. 

“I am grateful and excited to serve as Chair of the BIG EAST Board of Directors and build on the accomplishments of my predecessor,” Shanley said. “These are challenging and exciting times in the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics. With the rich BIG EAST history, a global brand, and our proven record as a competitive and visionary conference, there are only growth opportunities for our basketball-centric conference now and in the future.”

The election took place at the BIG EAST annual spring meetings in Ponte Vedra, Florida on May 21. The collection of conference representatives also met throughout the three-day event to discuss various ways to keep the conference thriving. 

“This year’s meetings allowed us to reflect on the successes of the past year, take stock of fast-moving currents in the college sports world, and identify priorities as we plan for next year and beyond,” BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman said.  

“We believe our basketball focus, broad national television reach, the stature of our coaches, the appeal of our conference tournaments, our brand strength and our unified strategic outlook will create advantages for our schools as we look to maintain our future stability and standing.”

To read about other highlights from the BIG EAST conference spring meetings click here.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
D'Angelo Center Plaza.
St. John’s Community Presents Petition to End University Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol
Torch Photo / Spencer Clinton
St. John’s Partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection met with Controversy
Pictured: St. Augustine Hall on the St. John's University Queens Campus
St. John’s University Launches $400 Million Fundraising Campaign
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
St. John’s University Hosts Fourth Annual Stormin' Loud Festival
Torch Photo / Jason Petrucci
St. John’s Women in Sports Program Recognized as Official Student Organization
Torch Photo / Nicholas St. Cyr
St. John’s University Hosts Their First Blazing Barbecue Brawl
About the Contributor
Nicholas St. Cyr
Nicholas St. Cyr, News Editor
Nicholas is a sophomore journalism major who is in his first year as News Editor. Besides writing for The Torch, you can find Nick giving campus tours, playing intramural soccer with Ben and Jerry’s FC, watching movies or rooting for FC Barcelona. He can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal