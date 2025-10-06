The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan
St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
September 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
September 18, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Soccer Routed By No. 15 Georgetown
October 6, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Johnnies Can’t Capitalize in the Capital
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Cassandra Casiero
Women’s Volleyball Downward Spiral Continues against Georgetown
September 30, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
September 29, 2025
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women’s Soccer Draw Big East Home Opener
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart Over Russell Wilson Against LA Chargers
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Angiola Harry
Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness in NYC
October 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash David Menidrey
Five Fall Date Ideas
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube St. John’s University
A Multimillion Dollar Basketball Investment: Is It Worth It?
September 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Mashed
A Hidden Dining Option: Behind the Closure of the On-Campus Taco Bell
September 22, 2025
Torch Design / Megan Chapman
Five Tips to Start a Successful Semester
September 13, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Christian Lue
Understanding Attachment Styles
April 21, 2025
YouTube / Universal Studios
‘HIM’ Struggles to Balance Football and Horror, Ending in Disappointment
October 7, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Autumn’s Rhythm: A Mixed-Bag Playlist for Fall
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CNN
Glitter Gel Pen Songs or Lazy Writing? A Look Into Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
October 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Film at Lincoln Center
‘After the Hunt:’ A Deep Dive into the Uncomfortable
October 2, 2025
Torch Photo / Samantha Agoursalidis
Chappell Roan Reigns at Forest Hills Stadium for Four Nights
September 30, 2025
Torch Photo / Parker Songco
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail Returns Bigger, Better and Brighter to New York Botanical Garden
September 29, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Reality of Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night
September 25, 2025
Torch Photo / Carlyann Carey
The Joy in Being Bad at Things
September 25, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube SURGE
Nintendo Has a Lot of Problems Right Now
September 19, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WWE
Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes
September 18, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
September 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS News
Thoughts and Prayers: Sympathy With Charlie Kirk’s Death
September 12, 2025
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election

Journalists, Students and Professors gathered to discuss the upcoming election.
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing EditorOctober 6, 2025
Photo Courtesy / Raisa Zahan

On Oct. 2, a panel was hosted by Associate Vice President of University Communications and Public Affairs, Brian Browne, with special guest Ross Barkan and three student panelists. The event centered on the upcoming New York City mayoral election, and discussed the three candidates: Andrew Cuomo, Zhoran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa, their standing in the race and proposed policies. 

Barkan, an experienced journalist and writer, focused largely on Mandami and his historical run for mayor. When asked his thoughts on Mamdani’s chances of winning, Barkan said, “His path to victory is very simple. To bring out voters from the primary that he got, expand his coalition a bit further and break into some Andrew Cuomo support.” 

Being the New York City mayor is a unique and challenging government position. From dealing with internal issues to external issues with the Federal Government, the new Mayor will have a unique experience with the Trump Administration, Barkan expressed. 

The issue of federal funding was a significant point of discussion, considering Mamdani’s proposal for his fare-free proposal. “There are a few challenges ahead. One is the federal government, Donald Trump can be very hostile to New York City,” said Barkan. 

“He is sending National Guard troops into cities as we speak. He is sending ICE throughout New York and other large cities… So having to deal with Donald Trump is a massive challenge.” 

Being on a college campus, the question of youth voters was brought up continuously. As seen in the past, voters aged 18-29 tend to show up less than older voting groups. Mamdami has a larger pull with youth voters, but the question of the night was whether or not they would show up on election day. 

In an interview with The Torch, Barkan explained the disconnect between politicians and young people. “Typically, a young voter doesn’t think local politics matter to them a great deal,” said Barkan. “Mamdani is now changing that, he’s someone who sounds, talks and looks like them. I think it’s very rare to find a politician who can really speak the language of the younger people.” 

The discussion was a rich exploration of New York City politics and a thought-provoking point of conversation for the upcoming election on Nov. 4, especially for students looking to learn more about NYC politics. 

While exiting the event, there were voter registration forms available for attendees to take. The last day to register by mail or online is Oct. 25. 

The full panel discussion can be seen on Queens Public Television’s website

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Parking Lot Closure Causes Confusion
Photo Courtesy / YouTube New York Post
Eric Adams Drops Out of Mayoral Race
Photo Courtesy / Sebastian Zelaya
New York Sirens Unveil New No. 1 Overall Draft Pick at Meet and Greet
Torch Photo / Alexandra Prettitore
Student Leaders Honored and Blessed at Founder’s Week Mass
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Potential L.I.R.R. Strike Put on Hold Amid Federal Mediation
Photo Courtesy / YouTube ZohranforNYC
The Four Biggest Political Events of Summer
About the Contributor
Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her third year with The Torch, she is serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is involved in SGi in the LGBTQ+ committee. In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers. Celina can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$285
$500
Contributed
Our Goal