St. John’s University Hosts Panel Discussing the NYC Mayoral Election

On Oct. 2, a panel was hosted by Associate Vice President of University Communications and Public Affairs, Brian Browne, with special guest Ross Barkan and three student panelists. The event centered on the upcoming New York City mayoral election, and discussed the three candidates: Andrew Cuomo, Zhoran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa, their standing in the race and proposed policies.

Barkan, an experienced journalist and writer, focused largely on Mandami and his historical run for mayor. When asked his thoughts on Mamdani’s chances of winning, Barkan said, “His path to victory is very simple. To bring out voters from the primary that he got, expand his coalition a bit further and break into some Andrew Cuomo support.”

Being the New York City mayor is a unique and challenging government position. From dealing with internal issues to external issues with the Federal Government, the new Mayor will have a unique experience with the Trump Administration, Barkan expressed.

The issue of federal funding was a significant point of discussion, considering Mamdani’s proposal for his fare-free proposal. “There are a few challenges ahead. One is the federal government, Donald Trump can be very hostile to New York City,” said Barkan.

“He is sending National Guard troops into cities as we speak. He is sending ICE throughout New York and other large cities… So having to deal with Donald Trump is a massive challenge.”

Being on a college campus, the question of youth voters was brought up continuously. As seen in the past, voters aged 18-29 tend to show up less than older voting groups. Mamdami has a larger pull with youth voters, but the question of the night was whether or not they would show up on election day.

In an interview with The Torch, Barkan explained the disconnect between politicians and young people. “Typically, a young voter doesn’t think local politics matter to them a great deal,” said Barkan. “Mamdani is now changing that, he’s someone who sounds, talks and looks like them. I think it’s very rare to find a politician who can really speak the language of the younger people.”

The discussion was a rich exploration of New York City politics and a thought-provoking point of conversation for the upcoming election on Nov. 4, especially for students looking to learn more about NYC politics.

While exiting the event, there were voter registration forms available for attendees to take. The last day to register by mail or online is Oct. 25.

The full panel discussion can be seen on Queens Public Television’s website.