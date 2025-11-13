The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Torch
The Torch

Rev. Brian J. Shanley Discusses Challenges With St. John’s Students

Issues of connection, federal involvement and parking were discussed in an interview with The Torch.
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing EditorNovember 13, 2025
Torch Photo / James Williams

From student centers to parking, University President, Rev. Brian J. Shanley, discussed many essential issues facing St. John’s in an interview with The Torch. 

In light of the new practice facility eliminating all spaces in the Gate 4 parking lot, parking on campus has become a large issue for students. Rev. Shanley expressed that the University is dealing with the issue and attempting to accommodate students and faculty. 

“We’ve already had parking issues, as we know. So we’ve tried to add more spaces on campus, and I’m told we should have enough spaces. It’s going to be a minor inconvenience, but I don’t think it’s going to be major.” 

When asked what he thought was the biggest challenge facing St. John’s students, he pointed to a lack of community on campus. “We have two different populations of students at the undergrad level, residential students and commuter students; finding spaces for those two different populations has been a challenge,” said Rev. Shanley. 

Despite the need for student spaces, St. John’s campus appears to lack comfortable and accommodating areas for students. “The D’Angelo Center is partly classrooms, and half feels like a student center, but it’s not a dedicated building,” he said. “I see kids hanging out in their cars. I see people in the parking lots, any empty classroom that’s not being used, there’s probably a bunch of students there.” 

“I think that’s the big challenge that St. John’s has, improving the sense of community and the sense of belonging among all students on campus.” 

Federal involvement on campus has been a highly contested issue in the St. John’s community, and was heightened after the announcement of a new program with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) on May 6. Students, faculty and community members signed a petition demanding the dismantling of this program. 

When questioned about federal involvement on campus, Rev. Shanley said, “We’ve had to go through pretty much every document that we have to make sure we weren’t running afoul of the new administration.” 

When asked about the program with CBP, Rev. Shanley said, “I get why people are concerned. We are going to tweak the agreement just so we get a firewall that our students and faculty will only be doing customs stuff, nothing having to do with immigration.”

Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Managing Editor
Celina is a senior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her third year with The Torch, she is serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch.  In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers. Celina can be reached at [email protected]
