Flames of the Torch

With 2019 coming to a quick end, we look back on all the stories that you as a St.John’s community have shared with us. Thank you for allowing us to share your stories, accomplishments and opinions.

We started the school year with the several renovations that were made throughout campus. The furniture was replaced in DAC, the equipment was updated in the gym and much more.

You have shared your opinions on the upcoming elections, Black Friday, DACA, Monty’s, mental health and Amazon.

We met student and alumni entrepreneurs who have been turning their passions into realities. Donovan Carnegie-Salmon Jr. who created Yos Apparel where he uses his life as inspiration for his designs, Stripped Beauty was created by senior Melissa Arpino who started her company with her mom. Toushis Azad is a full time student and magician where he shares his talent with several celebrities.

Some celebrity guests appeared this semester to share their talent, knowledge and some fun. Jimmy Fallon had a special appearance on campus and taught us some quick meal recipes. Juice WRLD performed in Carnesecca arena for Tip-Off and sang his hit song “Lucid Dreams.” Dave East attended a Q&A — hosted by WSJU — in the Little Theater to discuss his new album with students.

Mike Anderson made his SJU debut and Men’s Soccer made it to number one. Our sports writers expanded their features on men’s and women’s sports, in volleyball especially.

With SGI approving 13 new organizations on campus, students have a better opportunity to find passions outside of the classroom. The non-advisory organizations include Her Campus, L.I.V.E Dance Crew, Ignite, Deaf Language and Culture Society (DLCS), and many more.

Several organizations created charity events and raised money for people in need. The Muslim Student Association lead a Marvel-themed charity week. St. John’s Campus Ministry has continued to help students get involved in giving back – especially during the holiday season. Alpha Phi Omega — the St.John’s service fraternity — who plan and run service events. Phi Iota Alpha gives help to schools internationally.

We were introduced to new entertainment that made the stressful school year a little more bearable. Kanye released his 11 track album “Jesus is King” in September. Lana Del Rey also released her fifth studio album “Norman F******g Rockwell” as an end of the summer banger. Harry Styles announced his new album and releasing “Watermelon Sugar” on Saturday Night Live mid November. Disney announced their new streaming service that allows us to relive our childhood.

We watched three professors on campus resign, which started a conversation about diversity within administration, and most recently reported on a hiring pause implemented by the president.

After the Princeton Review statistics came out stating that St. John’s Students aren’t happy, we got a chance to sit down with President Gempesaw. Chronicling the history of this University is chaotic at times, but always exciting. While we’re happy to take a break this winter, we are more than ready to start spring semester strong.