If You’re Body-Shaming ‘Wicked’ Actors, You’re Missing the Point

The opening lines of the “Wicked” trailer ask us a question: “Are we born wicked or do we have wickedness thrust upon us?” Online discourse following interviews and the film’s premiere seems to ask that same question.

When I first saw the musical as a kid, I remember a story of friendship, loneliness and solidarity. These are huge themes for any one show to tackle, but I remember the story and plot doing this flawlessly. Never once were there conversations about Glinda and Elphaba’s bodies, or their actors’ appearances after the curtains closed.

So why now?

Ariana Grande, playing the beloved character Glinda, has been the subject of scrutiny over her body for years, with comments suggesting a possible eating disorder or stress. They are said to be from a loving place, but this concern is thinly veiled gossip that Grande herself has asked fans to stop commenting about. The discourse has persisted with Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

One TikTok calls Grande and Erivo “vastly eerie,” referencing their possible weight loss and saying that they “might not be around for much longer.” The video cites the original “Wizard of Oz,” the inspiration for “Wicked,” and the on-set complications as an excuse to frame the entire franchise as cursed because of Grande and Erivo’s bodies.

Imagine working for years to bring alive a musical loved by millions to the big screen just for fans to look at your body and wonder if you’re dying. Imagine walking a red carpet just for fans to look at your body and wonder if the franchise that you love so much is cursed just because of your appearance. It’s cruel and performative. Most importantly, it does nothing to actually fix the issue.

Things have gotten so bad professionals now are coming online and stating that body criticism does more harm than good. Dr. Elizabeth Wassenaar, regional medical doctor at the Eating Recovery Center, tells fans of Grande that commenting on people’s bodies reinforces the idea that their bodies define them. We can see it in real time with all the online discourse that takes away space for discussion about the actual theme of the movie.

Eating disorder recovery is a daily struggle. Anyone who has been through it understands that the more that bodies are discussed, the worse it can get. Whatever is happening or not happening with the actresses is none of our business, we don’t know them. Any real and honest conversations will happen with friends and loved ones, not fans.

Enjoy the movie. Discuss the actual, real themes of the show, and stop making women’s bodies out to be everything that a woman is.