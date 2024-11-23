The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

If You’re Body-Shaming ‘Wicked’ Actors, You’re Missing the Point

Just watch the movie.
Byline photo of Carlyann Carey
Carlyann Carey, Opinion EditorNovember 23, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Universal Pictures

The opening lines of the “Wicked” trailer ask us a question: “Are we born wicked or do we have wickedness thrust upon us?” Online discourse following interviews and the film’s premiere seems to ask that same question. 

When I first saw the musical as a kid, I remember a story of friendship, loneliness and solidarity. These are huge themes for any one show to tackle, but I remember the story and plot doing this flawlessly. Never once were there conversations about Glinda and Elphaba’s bodies, or their actors’ appearances after the curtains closed.

So why now?

Ariana Grande, playing the beloved character Glinda, has been the subject of scrutiny over her body for years, with comments suggesting a possible eating disorder or stress. They are said to be from a loving place, but this concern is thinly veiled gossip that Grande herself has asked fans to stop commenting about. The discourse has persisted with Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

One TikTok calls Grande and Erivo “vastly eerie,” referencing their possible weight loss and saying that they “might not be around for much longer.” The video cites the original “Wizard of Oz,” the inspiration for “Wicked,” and the on-set complications as an excuse to frame the entire franchise as cursed because of Grande and Erivo’s bodies.

Imagine working for years to bring alive a musical loved by millions to the big screen just for fans to look at your body and wonder if you’re dying. Imagine walking a red carpet just for fans to look at your body and wonder if the franchise that you love so much is cursed just because of your appearance. It’s cruel and performative. Most importantly, it does nothing to actually fix the issue.

Things have gotten so bad professionals now are coming online and stating that body criticism does more harm than good. Dr. Elizabeth Wassenaar, regional medical doctor at the Eating Recovery Center, tells fans of Grande that commenting on people’s bodies reinforces the idea that their bodies define them. We can see it in real time with all the online discourse that takes away space for discussion about the actual theme of the movie. 

Eating disorder recovery is a daily struggle. Anyone who has been through it understands that the more that bodies are discussed, the worse it can get. Whatever is happening or not happening with the actresses is none of our business, we don’t know them. Any real and honest conversations will happen with friends and loved ones, not fans. 

Enjoy the movie. Discuss the actual, real themes of the show, and stop making women’s bodies out to be everything that a woman is.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$80
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Photo Courtesy / YouTube NFL
Dear Giants Fans: The Future is Brighter Than It Looks
Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
What's Gone Wrong For The New York Jets?
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Adin Live
From Fitness Bro to Fascist
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Life of the Party, Literally
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Plan Bri Uncut
What Barstool Tells Us About Female Solidarity
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Sky News Australia
The Historic Blunder of the Kamala Harris Campaign
About the Contributor
Carlyann Carey
Carlyann Carey, Opinion Editor
Carlyann (CC) is a junior English major and government and politics minor. This is her first year as the Opinion Editor of the Torch and she is ecstatic to be here! Outside of the Torch, she is a student worker at the Office of Residence Life. When left to her own devices, she likes to go for long runs, stand in line at Dunkin’ for an iced coffee and watch video essays on YouTube while crocheting. CC can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$80
$500
Contributed
Our Goal