Barker and Bhabie: It’s More Serious Than You Think

Once every six months we’re all but guaranteed some sort of celebrity or influencer feud, and it works out even better if there’s a diss track involved.

Recently “Bhad Bhabie,” 21-year-old Danielle Bregoli, made videos and music about the issues she has with Travis Barker’s daughter, 19-year-old Alabama Barker.

Bregoli alleges that Barker invited the father of her child, Le Vaughn, over to her house knowing that Bregoli and him are together. In her track, “Overcooked,” Bregoli goes as far as to say Barker got pregnant by another man and had an abortion. Barker has a song of her own titled “Cry Bhabie.”

Barker responded to this by saying she never initiated contact with Vaughn. She claims he physically assaulted her in Las Vegas and harassed her multiple times online.

TikTok is taken up with the drama between the two women, with many taking sides against Barker simply because of the quality of music and general dislike towards “nepo babies.”

In reality, neither one of these women is “winning” anything, because the real issue is walking away from this unscathed.

Le Vaughn is a 26-year-old man who was actively cheating on his partner who is five years his junior, is battling cancer and has a toddler to take care of.

And if what Barker alleges is true — he was pursuing a 19-year-old after repeatedly being told “no” and physically assaulting her with a beer bottle.

Stories like this are seen far too many times. Two women feel forced to take out their anger and aggression on each other rather than the perpetrator because women should expect this kind of treatment from men. Bregoli proved this point by writing:

“A man is gonna be a man but a h*e that knows about you and calls you a friend is a whole different level of disrespect. Especially to a postpartum mom,” she wrote.

Intentionally being the “other woman” is wrong, there’s no doubt about it. But it’s easier and more digestible for the public to blame women rather than admit there’s a societal issue that thrives on their vulnerability.

The rap “beef” is funny to watch, but there are real women with real families being exploited as a result of a man’s actions.

You can criticize Bregoli and Barker for their actions. You don’t have to love either of them. Criticism and advocacy are not mutually exclusive.

This situation has been laughable to people, but it wouldn’t be fair to consider this as an edge case. When women are getting hurt for internet drama without acknowledging the implications behind it, it reveals a deeper societal issue.