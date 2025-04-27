The USC Ice Bucket Challenge is Becoming Performative

Many have experienced déjà vu in the last week as the ice bucket challenge, which originally went viral in 2014 as a way to raise money for ALS research, has made a massive return.

The ice bucket challenge was reintroduced in the form of the USC Speak Your Mind Challenge by students at the University of South Carolina to spread awareness for mental health struggles and to spur donations for the nonprofit Active Minds.

It has made a notable splash on TikTok and Instagram among high school and college students, as the primary objective of the challenge is to nominate friends to also participate online. It is rooted in positive intentions, but many participants haven’t fully embraced or understood the true purpose of the trend.

The challenge was created to raise funds for the Active Minds organization, but in practice, it seems that many people haven’t provided a link to donate in their videos. In fact, despite the internet craze, the Active Minds organization has not yet reached its goal of $500,000.

This performative aspect suggests that awareness might’ve not truly been raised to the extent the creators of USC “Speak Your Mind” had hoped.

If the issue isn’t fully being addressed in these videos, how much of an impact can be made?

Additionally, the structure of the challenge seems counterintuitive to the mental health crisis. When the ice bucket challenge was used for ALS research, it was effective since it mirrored the sensation that individuals with the disease feel. Some advocates for the original challenge were even upset that it was being replicated for a separate cause.

But, when it comes to the USC version of the trend, it could actually harm those struggling with mental illness — since the nominating process is based on social circles, those who are isolated would end up being left out of the challenge, in turn possibly harming their mental health. The trend could leave young viewers yearning for popularity and acceptance rather than feeling uplifted and understood.

A major problem with internet culture is how social media trends become sources of replication and conformity rather than tools to spread a meaningful message. The USC Speak Your Mind challenge encapsulates this idea; originally meant to garner attention for mental health disorders, it has ultimately become about soaking in water and, more importantly, views and likes.

The origins of and participating in the trend are inherently positive. But when those posting with the hashtag “USCMind” do not speak about the deeper meaning of the challenge, or provide further information to donate, it becomes performative.

Read here for more information about the Active Minds organization so you can include it if you decide to partake in the USC Speak Your Mind challenge.