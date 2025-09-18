Why Hosting ‘WrestleMania 43’ in Saudi Arabia will be one of WWE’s Biggest Mistakes

More than four months after Las Vegas hosted Showcase of the Immortals, WWE announced that in two years, WrestleMania 43 will be held outside the U.S. for the first time since 2002, when it took place in (Toronto, Canada).

The location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia professional wrestling’s most prominent event is officially headed to the Gulf Arab nation.

The announcement was made on Sept. 12 during a joint press conference featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Saudi Arabian sports promoter Turki Al-Sheikh, with wrestling legends like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels also in attendance.

“WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar, and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE,” Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.

“We deeply respect the legacy of WrestleMania and the global prestige it holds among wrestling fans worldwide,” he added.

But that’s not all. In January of next year, Riyadh will be home to one of professional wrestling’s biggest pay-per-views, The Royal Rumble. This decision follows WWE’s 2018 agreement to a ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia’s GEA for multiple annual events.

The deal was subsequently extended through 2027, ensuring Saudi Arabia would host two “large-scale events” annually. Some think this is a good idea because it puts professional wrestling on the global stage, and gives Saudi Arabia more revenue due to tickets and merchandise sales.

However, as a lifelong WWE fan, I completely disagree. Fans have wanted WrestleMania to be held overseas for some time now, but not in Saudi Arabia.

While not intended to disrespect Saudi Arabian wrestling fans, I contend that if WWE truly sought to host its trademark event outside of North America, locations like England or France would have been more appropriate.

France hosted the Clash in Paris pay-per-view on Aug. 31 and the Sept. 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, drawing a strong turnout largely due to the enthusiastic atmosphere fans created. Alternatively, if WrestleMania was hosted in England, the event could take place in Wembley Stadium.

Wembley Stadium has historically produced multiple sell-out crowds, and could have added professional wrestling’s biggest night to that list.

A real concern is that WWE shows are directed toward families because of their affordable prices. However, hosting WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia will remove that aspect because tickets will become more expensive.

Furthermore, American and European fans who plan on attending the event will have to pay for air travel and a hotel in addition to buying tickets to the show. Events in Saudi Arabia are considered moderately expensive for tourists, meaning fans will have to pay a high price if they want to purchase multiple tickets.

Another talking point that comes with hosting the event in Saudi Arabia is one of the supposed proposals, to have WrestleMania happen twice a year, with one being held in Saudi Arabia. I disagree with this idea and never will agree, because being a weekend-long event is what makes WrestleMania the spectacle it’s known for.

Hosting it twice annually, takes all the excitement and enjoyment out of it, as fans watch the yearly Road to WrestleMania narrative that traditionally begins after the Royal Rumble and culminates at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Therefore, if WWE truly intends to make a decision that is “best for business,” they should reconsider hosting WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia before it’s too late.