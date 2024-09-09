Week in Review: Fall Sports See Early Season Success

With the start of classes ushering students back to Queens, the St. John’s University Women’s Volleyball team and both the Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams capitalized on the excitement with dramatic wins, a statement performance against a ranked opponent and deserved recognition for impact players.

Volleyball Downs San Diego, Falls to UC Santa Barbara and No. 16 Arizona State.

After three impressive home wins to start the team’s 2024 campaign, the Johnnies continued their streak with a 3-2 victory in their first match of the University of San Diego Invitational against the hosting San Diego Toreros on Friday. St. John’s battled back after dropping the first two sets to the Toreros 25-22 and 25-21. Junior hitter Lucrezia Lodi’s kill broke a 25-25 tie in the third set to set the Red Storm in motion. After that set, the team didn’t look back and won the next two deciding sets 25-22 and 15-8.

But the Johnnies’ early season streak was halted by the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday, as they were handed their first loss of the year. As if the previous game were reversed, the team found themselves up by two — winning the first set 25-22 and the second 26-24. The Gauchos won the next three convincingly by scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 15-12.

For the third and final game of the San Diego Invitational, the No. 16 Arizona State Sun Devils would be the last test for the Johnnies. This final opponent seemed to completely overwhelm the team as they were swept 3-0 by the Sun Devils. By scores of 25-20, 25-7 and 26-24, Arizona State completely dismantled St. John’s. The Sun Devils held sizable leads on all stats too, such as aces and kills. After a disappointing outing at this early season tournament, the Johnnies will travel back home to Carnesecca Arena for a match against NJIT on Sept. 10.

St. John’s Men’s Soccer Wins Against UAlbany and Draws the No. 12 Team in the Nation.

The 2-1-2 Johnnies entered the week in need of direction after a series of up-and-down performances in their first three games. A loss, a draw and victory gave the team a clean slate before their match against Albany on Sept. 1. Offensive dominance led to the 3-0 final score with a trio of different players scoring. This onslaught was capped off by senior forward Macoumba Ba scoring a penalty in the 72nd minute.

The most impressive showing of the season so far came in a 2-2 draw against the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 6. The Red Storm recovered after an early Tar Heel goal to score two straight, the first from junior forward Miguel Diaz and the second from sophomore forward Brady Geho’s go-ahead goal in the 53rd. The Red Storm held on to this lead for the majority of the second half until junior forward Lucas Ross scored the equalizer for the Tar Heels in the 86th minute. Although the game could have been won, a draw against a formidable opponent still gives the Johnnies more than enough momentum leading into their next game at Princeton on Sept. 10 in New Jersey.

St. John’s Women’s Soccer Win Home Games against St. Joseph’s and UAlbany.

Off their first loss of the season to Yale, the women’s soccer team returned to Belson Stadium on Sept. 1 to face the St. Joseph’s Hawks in a battle of the SJU’s. For the entire first half and most of the second half, both teams traded near misses and defensive stops as the score remained deadlocked at 0-0 until the 89th minute. Johnnies senior forward Jordyn Levy scored a dramatic game-winning goal to beat the Hawks in the last minute of play.

The team faced off against Albany In their second game of the week. St. John’s didn’t have to wait as long for a goal. Levy delivered in the 32nd minute, scoring the opening goal and giving the Johnnies a first-half lead. In the 62nd minute, junior midfielder Emily Riggins added some insurance with a goal of her own. Playmaking freshman midfielder Janelle Sylvestre made her mark, assisting on both goals. With the 2-0 win against the Great Danes, St. John’s improves to an early 3-1-1 on their season.

To complete the weekend, the Monmouth Hawks traveled to Belson Stadium on Sunday for a frustrating match that resulted in a 0-0 draw. Both teams had opportunities to score as they each had over 10 shots — St. Johns with 11 and Monmouth with 13. Stellar defense also contributed to the tie, with St. John’s goalie tandem of junior Kayla Bower and senior Malene Nielson earning seven saves to Monmouth’s five. Another home game is on the horizon for the team, as Cornell is in town for a match on Sept. 12.

Awards of the Week

Alongside Villanova, the St. John’s Athletic Department was awarded the “John Thompson Jr.” Award on Sept 4. The award is meant to recognize a program that has created the most inclusive environment and has made continuous efforts to “fight prejudice and discrimination.”

Thanks to their incredible effort on and off the field, many St. John’s athletes were given individual awards this week. With two goals already this season, Macoumba Ba was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Volleyball’s Erin Jones and Wiktoria Kowalczyk, and Women’s Soccer senior Jordyn Levy were all named to the Big East Honor Roll.