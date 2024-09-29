Coach Masur Gets 400th Win in Men’s Soccer Comeback Against Villanova ​​

Head Coach Dr. David Masur led the St. John’s Men’s Soccer team to a victory at home against the Villanova Wildcats for his 400th career win on Sep. 28th. In his 34th season, Masur became the seventh Division I head coach in NCAA history to reach this milestone with a single institution.

This historic victory for the University’s soccer program did not come without adversity. The weather played a role in the matchup as high winds and rain plagued the players for 90 minutes.

The Red Storm out-possessed and forced five saves from Villanova’s freshman goalkeeper Alex Yagudayev in the first half. The Wildcats fought back with quick counterattacks leading to a powerful strike by graduate student midfielder Michael teDuits, which was saved by junior St. John’s goalkeeper Alec McLachlan.

Despite momentum being on the Johnnies’ side, Villanova’s captain and graduate student Jorge Garcia captured a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 39th minute. His third goal of the season followed a handball in the box from senior defender Antonio Biggs.

St. John’s entered halftime leading in offensive statistics with 10 shots to Villanova’s three and won four corner kicks to the Wildcats’ zero. The Johnnies faced an uphill climb, given they had yet to win a game when trailing at the break all season.

Second-half dramatics began following the reviewal of a potential penalty after a suspected handball from a Villanova defender, but nothing was issued by referee Aaron Rawlins.

The Johnnies would get back on track in the 65th minute when sophomore midfielder Martin Kozak played a beautiful cross to senior forward Miguel Diaz who squared it to redshirt freshman Tyler Morck. The midfielder easily finished the move for his second goal of the season, tying the score atone apiece.

The game didn’t stay even for long when junior midfielder Jackson Gould burst down the wing and delivered a tidy low cross to Kozak. His near post shot gave St. John’s the lead and earned him his second goal of the year.

The high intensity fixture mixed with the gloomy weather created some chippiness between the competitors on the field. There were 18 total fouls given out through the course of the game.

Garcia, Villanova’s graduate student midfielder Jason Bouregy and St. John’s sophomore defender Camron Boumsong all received yellow cards.

The Red Storm controlled the rest of the game. St. John’s took more shots than the Wildcats in the second half, 14-3, and 24-6 overall. The Johnnies also won more corners during the game (9-2).

St. John’s is now 3-4-3 overall and 1-1-0 in conference play. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4-5.

The rainy evening victory marked the teams first win since Sept. 1. Masur and his squad can look to make more history this season at Butler on Friday, Oct. 4 as the program is one victory away from 500 wins.