The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

St. John’s Hangs on to Win A Thriller at Home against Villanova, 3-2

The Johnnies bounce back from their previous loss to UConn on the road
Nicolas Frett, Contributing WriterOctober 25, 2024
Torch Photo / Anthony Sissons

The St. John’s Women’s Volleyball team held on to defeat the Villanova Wildcats three sets to two in a thrilling five-set match in Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Oct. 23. The team ends their one-game losing streak going to 15-8 on the season, improving to 10-2 at home.

Erin Jones, who earned BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll for the fifth time this season had six kills to go along with 17 assists. Other players such as Lucrezia Lodi, Giorgia Walther, and Wiktoria Kowalcyzk stepped up as well. Lodi posted 24 kills increasing her total to 214 on the season. Walther posted 17 kills and Kowalcyzk tacked on 32 assists. Rashanny Solano Smith had 16 digs.

The Johnnies set the tone early in the first set jumping out to a 7-2 lead. Lodi led her squad with eight kills along with Walther who had three. St. John’s had all the momentum maintaining the lead throughout the entire set and winning 25-18. 

The second set saw both teams going head-to-head with several ties and multiple lead changes. Lodi led with four kills along with junior Magda Stambrowska who had three. The defense dictated the pace of this set as both teams displayed preventing either side from garnering any type of momentum. Despite this St. John’s was able to come out on top 25-23 with a block by Lodi on Cat Young to end the set.

The third set saw a complete momentum shift as the Wildcats jumped out to an 8-2 start before pushing their lead further to 12-6. St. John’s didn’t go away as they began mounting a comeback and coming within two 12-10. Villanova managed to sustain the lead the rest of the set, keeping the Johnnies at bay resulting in a loss for the Red Storm 25-19. 

The Johnnies looked to have all the momentum going into the fourth set and seemed fit to win after jumping out to a commanding 8-3 lead. The Wildcats responded, going on a 7-4 run and ultimately taking a 15-14 lead. St. John’s fought back getting within one point 17-16 but could not retake the lead as Villanova pulled away losing the set 25-20.

In the Wildcats forced this was anybody’s game to take. This was a constant battle and did not let up. At the start of the fifth and final set, both teams were in a tussle tying several times and exchanging leads. The score was knotted up at nine before the Johnnies kicked in the extra gear and pulled away. 

Lodi contributed with her 24th kill of the match to put the Johnnies up by four before Walther tallied her 17th kill to win the set 15-11. As well as the Johnnies played on the offensive side of the ball posting 63 kills, they played just as well on the defensive posting 62 digs and 10.5 blocks. Ludovica Zola led the team with five along with Stambrowska’s four and Walther’s three. Solano Smith had 16 digs along with Jones’ 13 and Kowalczyk’s 11. 

St. John’s continues Big East play against the Butler Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. in Carnesecca Arena.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo Courtesy / Youtube CBS Sports
History and Star Players: Yankees vs. Dodgers 2024 World Series Preview
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Simeon Wilcher's Drive Fueled by NCAA Snub
Photo Courtesy / Youtube Kenny For Real
Knicks Season-Opener: Was Karl Anthony-Towns Worth It?
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Brady Dunlap is Ready to Rewrite the Red Storm Story
Torch Photo / James Williams
Tip-Off Officially Begins the 2024-2025 Basketball Season
Ber'Nyah Mayo Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Ber’Nyah Mayo and Jailah Donald Named Women’s Basketball Team Captain
Donate to The Torch
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal