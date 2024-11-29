Will This Be the Offseason of the Mets?

After a miraculous season where fans saw their beloved New York Mets reach the National League Championship Series (NLCS) for the first time since 2015, the team will be looking forward to an offseason full of free-agent signings to satisfy fan expectations.

From a 0-5 start to a sudden 12-3 resurgence fueled by shortstop Jose Iglesias’ hit single “OMG” to an opening pitch thrown by Grimace, the 1960s purple McDonald’s character — the Mets’ season was full of highs and lows.

They capitalized on this sudden shift in momentum to help them clinch the last spot in the playoffs, which continued through the postseason as they reached the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

Many of the Mets’ gaps were revealed during their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Oct. 13 – Oct. 20, which ended in a 4-2 defeat. Despite this, fans remain optimistic that they will be a title contender once again — if they make key signings that fill major team gaps.

The starting rotation is the main focus fans want the Mets to address, and it can be solved by signing an All-Star caliber hitter. The second concern is filling the bullpen through quality starting and relief pitchers rather than keeping a bullpen that allowed the Dodgers offense to score 10 runs against them in Game 6 of the NLCS.

According to Mets fans, these gap fillers are not out of reach.

James Moutafis, a 26-year-old St. John’s University alumnus and proud Mets fan who resides in Queens, is a firm believer that they “will make a splash this offseason.”

“Whether it’s with free agency, acquiring players through trade, or a combination of both,” Moutafis said. “After the way the team left the 2024 season, I want the front office and owner Steve Cohen to take advantage of the current team’s core players and surround them with more talent.”

Shortstop Francisco Lindor played his best season yet and finished in the running for the National League Most Valuable Player Award with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. Fans want another all-star caliber player to pair up alongside him.

“I’d like to see them acquire a premium hitter to help round out the lineup, alongside the likes of Lindor, [Brandon] Nimmo, and [Mark] Vientos,” Moutafis said. “It became evident during the playoffs that the team was lacking a strong bullpen, so hopefully they can add some depth there as well.”

If the Mets decide to add an all-star hitter to their starting rotation, that may come in the form of outfielder Juan Soto. Soto previously played with the New York Yankees and finished the season with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs, helping the Yankees reach the World Series.

George Demacopoulos, a 19-year-old lifelong Mets fan from Queens believes Soto is the “number one free agent.”

“If the Mets are able to pick him up alongside Francisco Lindor, it should be a great season,” Demacopoulos said.

The Mets and the Yankees have begun negotiations with Soto, but a contract has yet to be offered.

“It seems like the New York teams have a better advantage than the rest of the teams involved in Soto. Since the Mets have the richest owner, I believe Soto will take the money and end up on the team,” Demacopoulos said.

While Manny Nijjar, an 18-year-old student at St. John’s University says the Mets are “playoff bound for sure.”

“The World Series is possible, especially if we get Soto,” Nijjar said.

As the Mets attempt to sign Soto, Pete Alonso, the Mets power-hitting first baseman, is a free agent after playing last season on a one-year deal. Alonso played a crucial role in the Mets playoff success, by crushing a season-saving three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 3 of the Mets NL Wild Card series on Oct. 3.

As a proud Mets fan, Nijjar believes that “the Mets should resign Alonso,” as he “played a strong role in getting us to the playoffs and was overall as consistent as he [could] be.”

With Alonso being a free agent and the Mets possibly signing Soto to a contract worth $660 million, concern rises as fans fear they may not have enough to re-sign Alonso.

“I think that if the Mets sign Soto, there might not be enough money to spend to keep Pete Alonso. It looks like Pete [Alonso] is looking for a contract that is more than what the Mets will offer,” Demacopoulos said.

With multiple possibilities facing the Mets front office, and title contention on the line, this offseason is shaping up to be one of the most important in the organization’s history.