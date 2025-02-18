Women’s Basketball Downs Butler at Madison Square Garden

In the second game of St. John’s University’s third annual “Johnnies Day” at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 16, the women’s basketball team annihilated the Butler Bulldogs 65-43.

Compared to men’s basketball’s eight home games played at the Garden this season, the women’s team only gets this one chance per year to perform in “the World’s Most Famous Arena,” a privilege that coaches and players did not take for granted.

“Being here is a blessing,” senior guard Lashae Dwyer said concerning the honor of playing in such a fabled environment. “This is an NBA court and I’m just so happy for this moment.”

Dwyer was the contest’s leading scorer, posting an efficient 21 points and five rebounds while hitting a season-high four three-pointers

Her third 20-point game of the year is her most dominant effort yet and a self-proclaimed highlight of her season.

“I actually came to the game pretty nervous,” Dwyer said. “Then I felt the energy from my team in the first quarter, we got right to it and I feel like that’s when the nerves went away.”

Dwyer’s first points scored indicated Coach Joe Tartamella’s game plan against the Bulldogs: control the pace of play through his guards. By starting four guards, the Red Storm could stretch the floor and be selective about their shots.

Whether it be from beyond the arc or in the paint, Butler’s defense was not stopping the Red Storm.

After jumping out to a six-point lead in the first quarter, St. John’s was able to maintain that lead until the final buzzer. A monumental 22-6 scoring split in the third quarter all but ended the game as the Johnnies led by as much as 26 points in this period.

Tartamella credited his team’s ability to “lock in on the plan” allowing them to “play the way we wanted to throughout the game.”.

The Johnnies flashed dominance on both sides of the court, causing 22 total turnovers from Butler. Red Storm defenders disrupted passing lanes, forced shot clock violations and even caused offensive fouls.

Senior forward Phoenix Gedeon played the role of the defensive anchor in the paint for St. John’s smaller lineups, a role in which she excelled. In addition to only being one rebound shy of a 13-point double-double, she was one of five Johnnies to record two or more steals.

But her biggest impact play would be left off the box score. In the first quarter, Gedeon drew a charge that sent Butler’s starting senior forward and Sydney Jaynes into foul trouble which cut her playing time significantly.

After back-to-back losses against Marquette and No. 5 UConn, a 22-point win in the Garden may be exactly what an underperforming team needs to finish the season on a strong note.

“I think the bigger part is just being able to show them that if they follow the plan and put in the work, then you’ll get the result,” Tartamella said regarding how this win could swing momentum back to the Johnnies. “We still have stuff to play for.”

St. John’s will look to continue this good fortune in their next game at Creighton in Nebraska on Feb. 19.

