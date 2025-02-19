Aaron Scott is the Glue that Binds

Every star player needs a sidekick, a Yin to their Yang, or how Batman needs a Robin. But both Batman and Robin need an Alfred.

The “Alfred” term was coined by current Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick. He said every star player gets their day in the sun but to succeed those players need the complimentary pieces around them.

“Batman cannot succeed without Alfred, Robin cannot succeed without Alfred… in a team sport you need Alfreds.”

For Kadary Richmond or RJ Luis Jr.’s success this season, they needed Aaron Scott to act as their Alfred.

The North Texas transfer has acted as the fourth scoring option for St. John’s this season, with his defensive prowess taking center stage over his offensive game.

But most recently against the Villanova Wildcats in an unfortunate loss, Scott’s excellence from long-range led to his best scoring performance in a St. John’s uniform.

With an undermanned rotation after Deivon Smith’s neck injury, Rick Pitino played Aaron Scott a career-high 39 minutes against the Wildcats as Scott torched the Villanova defense. Scott scored a season-high 22 points while connecting on five three-pointers.

As Luis and Richmond struggled in the first half, the Red Storm offense ran through Scott as he patrolled the perimeter and hoped to keep St John’s 10-game winning streak alive.

Scott’s three three-pointers in the first half were enough to keep the game within two points at halftime and even as Richmond heated up, the forward’s marksmanship was essential to the Johnnies offense.

But his defense on the nation’s leading scorer, Eric Dixon, was pivotal in the first half. Scott was the primary defender on Dixon and limited him to 17 points, six points below his average.

Despite his 13 points in the second half and some clutch baskets, St. John’s lost their first game of 2025 to the Wildcats.

“Tonight was a shooters night,” Pitino said after the game. “People are going to give [the three-point shot] to us, we got to have the confidence and take it.” Scott shot 13 three-pointers against Villanova, showing the confidence that Pitino calls for in his shooters.

Following his 22-point performance, in true Alfred fashion, Scott retreated into his role against Creighton. Richmond and Luis combined for 42 points which left Scott to focus on the other half of the court while still getting his shots from beyond the arc.

Scott converted on two of his five three-point attempts for his eight points which stretched the court for Luis and Richmond to drive for more scoring opportunities. In contrast to being the leading scorer for the team against Villanova, Scott was just as impactful in a quieter role in the win over Creighton.

Whether defending the opposing team’s best player or sitting around the three-point line, Scott plays a thankless role on St. John’s but a necessary one. His 30% hit-rate from three-point range is a needed crutch for a team that plays mostly inside the arc and his defense is crucial for the defensive-minded Johnnies.

Scott’s play as a glue guy within St. John’s is vital to their meteoric rise this season and may reignite the conversation for his game transcending to the professional level.