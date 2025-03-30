What’s Next for the Johnnies?

In the full week since St. John’s bid for a National Championship was cut short by John Calipari’s Razorbacks, the landscape of the Big East has changed and the Johnnies have been left with a devastating hole in their roster.

The conference’s offseason began with a flurry of moves as Xavier’s Sean Miller fled to the SEC to coach the Texas Longhorns. The Musketeers then hired former New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino just one day after his Lobos’ loss in the NCAA Tournament, igniting a family rivalry within the conference.

But the biggest news for Rick Pitino and St. John’s broke on Saturday morning, as Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. simultaneously declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.

Luis’ tenure as a Johnny ended unceremoniously with the star forward sitting on the bench against Arkansas. Luis’ benching after his nine-point performance on 3-17 shooting may catalyze his departure either to the NBA or another program.

His exit leaves St. John’s down a number one option on offense with 18 points per game to make up for. Pitino’s search to fill this void has already begun, with roster decisions being made through the portal and with in-house personnel changes.

On Wednesday the Johnnies made an essential acquisition of a former five-star recruit, poaching Joson Sanon away from Arizona State.

The six-foot-five combo guard averaged 11.9 points per game for the Sun Devils in his freshman season while hitting 37% of his three-pointers, which would have been the second-highest three-point percentage on the Johnnies this season.

If Pitino can develop Sanon’s raw playmaking skills, then he may have found Kadary Richmond’s replacement. Sanon is expected to take on much of the scoring load left in Luis’ absence, as will Zuby Ejiofor.

The Big East’s Most Improved Player confirmed his return to Queens with a new NIL deal to show his commitment to St. John’s. Entering his senior year, the expectation for Ejiofor is to dominate the paint and continue his steady leadership.

Pitino won’t stop after retaining Ejiofor and acquiring Sanon; with the financial backing of mega-donor Mike Repole, a major offseason is in the works.

As Pitino retools the roster, acquiring depth to replace key veterans is an absolute necessity.

St. John’s loss to Arkansas marked the end of both Aaron Scott and Deivon Smith’s collegiate careers, which means bringing in a backup guard and a wing shooter should be high on the priority list.

Many names fit the bill for a floor general off the bench, but UNC’s Elliot Cadeau and Georgia’s Silas Demary Jr. may be Pitino’s best bet.

Cadeau is a safe option, the true point guard averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists for the Tar Heels in his freshman year. While he may be the smaller and less dynamic choice, his potential upside makes up for his faults. He would work seamlessly as a one-for-one replacement of Smith, likely playing the same role if he were to join the Johnnies.

If Pitino opted to bring in the more experienced Demary, he would create a true competition for the opening point guard spot. While Demary isn’t the most gifted playmaker, he is a more than capable scorer at 13.9 points per game. His three-point shot has improved to 37% over his two years at Georgia and his six-foot-five frame makes him a more physical option on defense.

Bringing in another playmaker, whether it be Cadeau or Demary, is a must for Pitino.

For Scott’s replacement as a three-and-D forward, a few names already on the roster could be worth developing.

Simeon Wilcher was an adequate two-way player for the Red Storm this season, averaging an even eight points and providing solid defense while shooting a rough 29% beyond the arc. If Wilcher were to stay a Johnny and develop his marksmanship for another summer, he could blossom into a valuable piece.

Another familiar name that could fill Scott’s role in the starting lineup is team cheerleader Brady Dunlap. While only recording 10 games played this season due to a tear in his abdomen, Dunlap showed promise in his limited playing time. His 37% clip from the three-point range allowed for much better spacing and offensive outbursts like his 20 points against Quinnipiac showed promise and development before his season-ending injury.

Aside from acquiring bench pieces and developing home-grown talent, this summer Pitino’s eyes should be set on a star player, one that would continue his trend of addition by subtraction.

Providence’s Bryce Hopkins submitted his name into the transfer portal on Monday. While only playing three games in the 2024-2025 season thanks to a torn ACL, Hopkins would be a perfect addition for the Johnnies.

The star forward has averaged over 15 points and seven rebounds three times in his career, consistently showing himself as an elite scorer in the Big East. Hopkins could take Luis’ now empty space next to Ejiofor and create one of the most formidable front-court duos in the nation.

Health is the biggest question for Hopkins, but if he can stay on the floor consistently then he may be the answer to St. John’s fan’s prayers after losing their star player.