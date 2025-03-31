The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Bryce Hopkins Heads to Queens, Marks Second Commit of Transfer Portal Season

Bryce Hopkins departs the Friars for the Red Storm.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Sports EditorMarch 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Providence College Athletics

Just two days after RJ Luis Jr.’s decisive and controversial exit from St. John’s, Rick Pitino filled his spot with the massive acquisition of Providence’s Bryce Hopkins, per Jon Rothstein. The former All-Big East forward agreed to transfer on Monday and immediately becomes the Johnnies’ go-to scoring option for the 2025-2026 season. 

Hopkins joins Arizona State guard Joson Sanon in the Johnnies’ already-lofty haul from the transfer portal, as the team seems eager to retool after their collapse in the Round of 32.

Hopkins only appeared in three games during his senior year, averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds per game before a torn ACL ended his 2024-25 campaign. Knee injuries have been a recurring issue for Hopkins, as another torn ACL afflicted his junior season at Providence.

Before his injury struggles, Hopkins was a paragon of consistency for the Friars. In his sophomore season, he averaged 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 33 games played, earning him a selection to the All-Big East First Team.

For fans concerned about Hopkins’ prolonged injury history, Pitino is the perfect coach. The Hall of Famer prioritizes conditioning above all and will ensure that Hopkins is back to the consistency seen in his earlier seasons.

At 6-foot-7, he is a master in the open floor and a wizard inside the arc. Next to Zuby Ejiofor, this frontcourt duo creates a matchup nightmare for every team in the nation on their quest for a National Championship.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Torch Photo / James Williams
What’s Next for the Johnnies?
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Walk Off Balk Completes Late Comeback For St. John’s Baseball
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Women's Basketball Season Recap and Offseason Preview
Torch Photo / James Williams
Calipari, Arkansas Upsets Pitino and St. John’s in Round of 32
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Blitzes Omaha in Second Half, Advances to Round of 32
Selection Sunday Watch Party Held Amid Student Confusion
Selection Sunday Watch Party Held Amid Student Confusion
About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Sports Editor
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$235
$500
Contributed
Our Goal