Bryce Hopkins Heads to Queens, Marks Second Commit of Transfer Portal Season

Just two days after RJ Luis Jr.’s decisive and controversial exit from St. John’s, Rick Pitino filled his spot with the massive acquisition of Providence’s Bryce Hopkins, per Jon Rothstein. The former All-Big East forward agreed to transfer on Monday and immediately becomes the Johnnies’ go-to scoring option for the 2025-2026 season.

Hopkins joins Arizona State guard Joson Sanon in the Johnnies’ already-lofty haul from the transfer portal, as the team seems eager to retool after their collapse in the Round of 32.

Hopkins only appeared in three games during his senior year, averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds per game before a torn ACL ended his 2024-25 campaign. Knee injuries have been a recurring issue for Hopkins, as another torn ACL afflicted his junior season at Providence.

Before his injury struggles, Hopkins was a paragon of consistency for the Friars. In his sophomore season, he averaged 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 33 games played, earning him a selection to the All-Big East First Team.

For fans concerned about Hopkins’ prolonged injury history, Pitino is the perfect coach. The Hall of Famer prioritizes conditioning above all and will ensure that Hopkins is back to the consistency seen in his earlier seasons.

At 6-foot-7, he is a master in the open floor and a wizard inside the arc. Next to Zuby Ejiofor, this frontcourt duo creates a matchup nightmare for every team in the nation on their quest for a National Championship.