St. John’s Trio Finds NBA Opportunities After Going Undrafted.

The NBA Draft concluded on June 26 following its second year as a two-night event, which unfortunately featured zero Johnnies hearing their names called in the 2025 edition. Not hearing your name called doesn’t mean it’s the end of the journey; instead, their path to success in professional basketball has only just begun.

There are many ways to enter the NBA besides being drafted. From summer league deals to two-way contracts, the opportunities can extend to anyone who declared for the draft.

A two-way contract in the NBA is a type of deal that allows a player to split their time and playing opportunities between an NBA team and its G League affiliate. This idea is relatively new, first introduced in the 2017 offseason. It allows players to push their development further while also earning higher salaries than the average G League player.

RJ Luis Jr., the reigning Big East Player of the Year and leader of the Red Storm, decided to leave St. John’s in pursuit of being drafted by an NBA team. Early on, this dream looked like a real possibility, even earning praise from Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino.

“We would not have had that season we had without RJ, but I do think RJ should try and make the NBA,” Pitino said, following their NCAA Tournament exit to Arkansas. “He’s reached his potential with us. Now I think the NBA is his calling, and we’re rooting for him to make it to the NBA.”

Prior to the draft, Luis Jr. was listed as the No. 44 prospect on The Athletic’s “big board.” However, things didn’t go as planned for Luis, who completely fell out of the draft — but into the hands of a new opportunity. The Utah Jazz scooped the 22-year-old up on a two-way NBA contract, first reported by Shams Charania.

The night wasn’t over for the St. John’s men’s basketball program. Prior to this news, two other alumni reached deals to seek opportunities. For starters, the Washington Wizards scooped up former top transfer Kadary Richmond on an agreement, reported by Chris Haynes.

Following this, news broke that Aaron Scott, a key three-and-D piece to the Red Storm’s success, was joining the Boston Celtics organization to work with the team during the Summer League, as reported by Zach Braziller.

St. John’s hasn’t had an NBA Draft selection since Sir’Dominic Pointer in the 2015 draft, showcasing how long it’s been since the program saw success leave Queens.

However, having players go on to pursue a career in the NBA isn’t always the most important thing. The Red Storm took the entire college basketball community by shock, winning the Big East for the first time since 2000, while many around the nation picked the team to win the NCAA Tournament.

The 2025–26 season will mark the beginning of an entirely new team, one that could potentially feature multiple future NBA prospects.