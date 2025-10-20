From the Bronx to Queens: Ian Jackson’s Full-Circle Journey Back to New York

From Bronx playground courts to college arenas across the country, Ian Jackson’s journey has come full circle. After transferring to St. John’s, the electrifying guard is back where it all began, playing in front of family, friends and a city that never stopped believing in him.

The Bronx native grew up playing basketball in New York City, attending Cardinal Hayes High School, where he was named National Sophomore of the Year by MaxPreps after averaging 19.8 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.

Jackson transferred to Our Saviour Lutheran School before the start of his senior year while also announcing he would compete in the Overtime Elite league. Jackson ended his high school career as a consensus five-star recruit, while also starring in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game.

Jackson transferring to St. John’s is a true full-circle moment. The guard received an offer from the university when he was going through the recruiting process last year, where he ultimately decided to be a Tar Heel. During his time at the University of North Carolina, Jackson averaged 12 points, three rebounds and an assist, while playing 23 minutes per game during his freshman year.

Now one year later, Jackson returns to New York City, ready to make an instant impact for the St. John’s program.

“It means a lot, getting to play in front of my family again which I haven’t done in a few years,” Jackson said at St. John’s media day. “Being a part of something in New York that’s growing. Especially with St. John’s with the year they had last year, and for me being a New York kid and being a part of that, that’s huge.”

Jackson was one of six transfers to join the Red Storm, with the opportunity to potentially star as one of the university’s starting guards due to the departure of Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond.

The Bronx native had some real flashes of scoring throughout the 2024 season — in some games, looking like one of the best true freshmen in the country. And now, with a full-time starting role, he has a real chance to develop into the NBA prospect he was projected to be coming out of high school.

But as any player joining the Rick Pitino program, there’s always room for improvement.

“I was concerned at the beginning of the summer,” said Pitino. “I thought this would be too much for Ian returning home. Without question, Ian has been the most improved. He’s in the office after practice consistently looking at film.”

Jackson played more of a shooting guard role last season and averaged less than one assist per game. But joining Rick Pitino at St. John’s gives him a new opportunity to grow — both as a player and as a leader. And in New York, growth always comes with pressure.

“I accept pressure,” Jackson said. “There’s definitely pressure to be in New York. I feel like I put enough work in so I can go out there and perform.”

The city that raised Ian Jackson is watching again. This time, he’s not the kid chasing hype, he’s the player chasing growth.