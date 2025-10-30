Coming Out of His Shell: How Zuby Ejiofor Became the Leader of St. John’s

College basketball is entering a new era. Players are transferring at record rates in pursuit of NIL deals, salaries and early shots at the NBA. But for Zuby Ejiofor, that’s not the case.

Ejiofor values loyalty above all else. The center is one of just four returners for the St. John’s men’s basketball program, determined not only to lead the team to success but to grow as a leader himself.

Ejiofor served as the Johnnies’ co-captain last season alongside Sadiku Ibine Ayo and Kadary Richmond, an experience that helped him understand what true leadership requires. But being a leader didn’t always come naturally, it took encouragement from those around him.

“It takes you coming out of your shell a bit. In my first year, I had to come out of my shell,” Ejiofor said. “I’m not a talkative person, but I feel like Coach Pitino brought that out of me.”

Ejiofor flourished last season, averaging 14.7 points, eight rebounds and nearly two assists per game. His breakout year earned him Big East Most Improved Player honors and a spot on the All-Big East First Team.

Now, a year later, Ejiofor has leveled up again. The former four-star Kansas recruit was named preseason Big East Player of the Year, a prestigious honor that has gone to three straight players who eventually made the NBA.

“I’m really grateful for the recognition,” Ejiofor said. “Now I use it as something to play towards, right? I’m just trying to be the best teammate and leader I could possibly be.”

Rick Pitino isn’t a stranger to teaching leadership. His belief, “success is a choice” is backed by intense coaching, clear expectations and personal investment in his players.

Leadership also comes with experience, and Ejiofor certainly has it. He’s the longest-tenured Johnnie, transferring to Queens in May 2023 following his freshman season at Kansas. St. John’s recruited him for his high potential and relentless work ethic, traits he’s showcased ever since.

“It comes with trust,” Ejiofor said. “The coaching staff and Coach Pitino trust me. I’m really grateful for that. Being an experienced guy going into my third year under Coach Pitino, I understand his system. I understand him as a person, and that’s how I try to lead.”

The preseason accolades are nice, but Ejiofor and St. John’s know this is the year to prove all the hype is real. The Red Storm enter the season ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll and projected to finish first in the Big East for the first time since 1991.

With the preseason vibes at an all-time high, they kick off their 2025 campaign on Nov. 3 against Quinnipiac, the MAAC favorites.