Giants Absence From Active NFL Trade Deadline Sparks Confusion

One of the most active NFL trade deadlines in recent memory occurred Nov. 4. Multiple franchises either added star power to their rosters or bid farewell to talent in exchange for draft capital.

The Philadelphia Eagles went all-in, acquiring linebacker Jaelan Phillips and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander to an already formidable defense. The defending Super Bowl champions traded wide receiver John Metchie III and two mid-to-late-round draft picks for the three defenders.

The Dallas Cowboys made similar moves, acquiring linebacker Logan Wilson and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The NFC East squad traded a future first-round pick, a second-round pick and defensive lineman Mazi Smith to add more talent to their defense.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Jets parted ways with multiple cornerstone players at the deadline. All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner was dealt to the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks and a wide receiver. Williams was sent to Dallas for the two draft picks and Smith. New York sent Carter to Philadelphia for Metchie and a future sixth-round pick.

To some, it made sense for the Jets to part ways with multiple franchise players, given their 1-7 record. Plus it provides them the opportunity to accumulate draft capital.

While one New York franchise used this window to gain more draft stock, the same can not be said for the Giants.

When Jaxson Dart became the starting quarterback, there was optimism that the front office would surround him with more talent.

That positive outlook disappeared when wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL in week four. This came before rookie halfback Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle during a week eight game at Philadelphia, taking away Dart’s primary target.

Now, the Giants are 2-7 for the third consecutive season, which presented general manager Joe Schoen with an opportunity to trade away some younger players for draft picks.

However, his office made no moves.

The Giants could’ve started by finding a trade for cornerback Deonte Banks. The former first-round pick has accomplished little in two and a half seasons, with just two interceptions and a forced fumble. This was a perfect opportunity for Schoen to move Banks to a team willing to give up a second—or third-round draft pick.

The Giants also should have considered moving on from defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. After recording 11 ½ sacks with three forced fumbles in his sophomore year, it looked like another dominant pass rusher was born in New York. But Thibodeaux’s production declined over the past season and a half, recording just eight sacks and one forced fumble.

The Giants’ failure to utilize the trade deadline to their advantage, unlike their division rivals, truly confuses Giants fans. To some Schoen is not willing to show aggression, a problem because a more assertive approach can lead to trades being made.

The Giants need a more authoritative front office that is willing to make trades if the team is not performing well.

If things do not improve, owner John Mara has enough reason to fire the general manager since there has been just one winning season in four years with Schoen at the helm.

As their rivals stock up on talent and draft capital, time is ticking for the Giants to make a move on whether a regime change is necessary for success.