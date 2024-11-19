How to Supercharge Your Health and Wellness This Winter

As winter approaches, colder temperatures, fewer daylight hours and the inevitable uptick in seasonal illnesses make it harder to stay energized and focus on our health. While cozying up indoors is part of the season’s charm, the drop in temperature and light can impact both physical and mental well-being. Practicing thoughtful habits makes it possible to embrace winter while prioritizing your health.

Maintaining your Immune System

A strong immune system shows itself in many ways, and one of the simplest steps to support it is through nutrition. A balanced diet is essential for immune health, and incorporating foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals can make a significant impact. When grocery shopping, focus on nutrient-dense options like citrus fruits, leafy greens, berries and yogurt to give your immune system a natural boost.

Sleep is another important factor in maintaining immune health. Research from the Sleep Foundation shows college students need 7-9 hours of sleep per night. While this may be difficult to achieve, a good night’s rest allows ample time for rejuvenation and even better grades. For those having trouble winding down, create a set schedule of activities to complete daily before bed, helping to promote a better night’s sleep.

The easiest way to improve the immune system is to stay hydrated. A Harvard Health study found men require 15.5 cups per day and women require 11.5 cups. If large amounts of plain water are not appealing, try drinking cups of herbal tea or lemon-infused water.

Move your Body

Staying active, even when it’s cold, is integral to combatting a drop in motivation when winter months hit. Regular exercise is key in mood-boosting and is proven to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), more commonly known as “seasonal depression.” The best part? You don’t need to leave the house to stay active; YouTube channels and fitness apps bring the gym to your living room.

This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t go outside. Getting sunlight is an important key to prioritizing health. Sun exposure can combat SAD and provide much-needed vitamin D. On milder days, bundle up and head outside for a walk. Even a brief winter stroll has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, making it a simple but effective way to lift your mood.

Prioritizing Mental Health

The onslaught of SAD can bring about immense lethargy due to cold temperatures and early sunsets, so it’s important to work on mental well-being. A seemingly difficult task, it’s anything but. Simple activities like reading a book, cooking your favorite meal or watching television can be instant mood boosters.

Equally important is staying connected with loved ones during the colder months. As weather conditions may limit in-person gatherings, try to stay socially engaged, even virtually. Staying connected helps maintain a sense of support and belonging.

Journaling can also be a practical method to better mental health. Simply writing down daily experiences and feelings can reduce anxiety, process emotions and provide clarity.

Illness Prevention

To avoid getting sick, it’s important to practice habits to reduce your chances as much as possible. Regularly practice hand washing and clean surfaces at home to avoid the spread of germs, as more people spend time indoors.

Make a plan to get the influenza vaccination, as it’s one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from flu season. Contact your healthcare provider for more information.

For congestion, humidifiers can ease symptoms by adding moisture to the air, helping thin mucus and ease breathing. The increased humidity can also soothe irritated nasal passages and reduce inflammation, providing comfort during colds or allergies. Regular use of a humidifier can improve overall respiratory health and promote better sleep.



