Jack Schlossberg is Transforming the Democratic Party

Jack Schlossberg has become one of the leading faces of the Democratic Party. Despite being the grandson of John F. Kennedy — the 35th president of the United States — Schlossberg has gained his fame by being the opposite of presidential.

The political socialite began gaining recognition on TikTok this past year, making content regarding American politics and the upcoming 2024 election. He showed his outward support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris by working with her team and even speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

While being humorous, he still managed to discuss political issues — such as reproductive rights — and called out various far-right politicians. He even protested against his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a recent Instagram post, Schlossberg posted an image stating, “Can’t spell MEASLES: Without 1) Me and 2) Weasel” with the background being a picture of RFK Jr. and a weasel, addressing RFK Jr’s opposition to vaccinating children. Schlossberg began posting this type of content last year, leading up to the 2024 election but has not stopped since.

Despite the outcome of the 2024 election, Schlossberg has not stopped posting on his social media and has continued making content. Making many humorous yet critical TikToks about President Donald Trump’s cabinet, he has pointed out the very dangerous issues with some of the richest men in the world having too much control in the government, like Elon Musk being involved in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Schlossberg discussed issues within the Democratic Party. He pointed out that people will only pay attention and remember when something is extreme, unexpected and jarring.

“It’s difficult to break through especially if you’re not saying something that’s controversial, or at least, somehow unexpected,” he said “I think that, that’s kind of the game that the other side’s been playing really well, which is flipping people out — and getting a reaction is almost half the battle.”

Schlossberg has begun playing the game that far-right politicians play very well. From Trump’s tweets to Joe Rogan’s podcast, there is no lack of right-wing internet personalities. Being bizarre, outspoken and extreme in a similar fashion has allowed Jack to become relevant on the internet — and stay relevant. Schlossberg is currently a political correspondent for Vogue, furthering his reach and solidifying his place on the internet and in politics. As a political correspondent, he wrote about the 2024 election and reported on various political events for the magazine.

Social media has drastically changed the way information is shared and discussed, and Schlossberg appears to be one of the few people in the Democratic Party who have noticed. His content has gained a large Gen-Z following, which was a group where the Democratic Party underperformed in the 2024 election.

He is slowly changing the landscape of the party, carrying himself more similar to the opposition than not. Schlossberg uses social media to his advantage, playing to the extreme knowing it will grab people’s attention.