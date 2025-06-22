Curated Collections: Recommendations from Tribeca Film Festival

New York City hosted the 23rd annual Tribeca Film Festival which saw numerous international and english-speaking feature films, short films and documentaries premiere from June 4 to June 15. In a sea of 118 feature films that premiered at the festival, here are four choices that The Torch recommends to audiences.

“A Second Life”

Nominated for Tribeca’s Best International Narrative Feature, “A Second Life” captures the uncertainty and unpredictability of life when a friendship sparks between a depressed American and free-spirited tourist at the Olympics in Paris.

Director and writer Laurent Slama portrays the overwhelming buzz and excitement of the Parisian streets as a blur of background noise with the focus lying on leads Agathe Rousselle (“Titane”) and Alex Lawther’s (“Andor,” “Black Mirror”) conversations. There is a beautifully quiet hush that sedates the film allowing for this connection between the main duo to develop as they discuss everything about their lives, from their passions and fears to hopes and dreams.

“A Second Life” flaunts a deeply touching script and beautiful visuals in its quaint 77 minute runtime, creating a well-rounded and pensive film that all audiences could enjoy.

“Oh, Hi!”

“Oh, Hi!” starring Molly Gordon (Iris) and Logan Lerman (Issac) is a dark yet humorous exploration of modern dating. The film throws viewers directly into Iris and Issac’s seemingly perfect relationship while they embark on a weekend getaway. Their relationship takes a rapid downward spiral when Issac proclaims he isn’t ready for a serious relationship.

Gordon is a standout in her role as Iris, she perfectly portrays her worst fears and anxieties—many of which come to light. “Oh, Hi!” invokes moments of laughter, fear and relatability. Through the laughter moments of the film become outwardly tense, highlighting the issues with modern dating and the lack of commitment that is regularly seen. Overall, the film is a comical watch that makes audiences reflect on modern dating.

“Inside”

Australian director Charles Williams’ debut feature film “Inside” is a confined and reflective character study examining three inmates’ struggles with their past actions as they face their future outside of prison walls. Mel (Vincent Miller), a recent transfer to prison from a juvenile detention center, is torn between two mentor figures with his spiritually reborn cellmate Mark (Cosmo Jarvis) offering a religious escape from their imprisonment, but hardened criminal Warren (Guy Pearce) shows Mel how to survive in his new surroundings.

The two supporting performances from the Academy Award nominated Pearce and rising star Jarvis are the best aspects of this film. With Warren’s aggression and Mark’s contemplative monologuing imprinting on Mel, who’s painful journey is brought to life in Vincent Miller’s impressive first career performance.

The cast alone makes this film worth watching but the more patient viewer will appreciate Williams’ slowly unraveling narrative.

“Birthright”

“Birthright” is a comedy/thriller, following Cory (Travis Jeffery) and his pregnant wife Jasmine (Maria Angelico) as they undergo financial troubles that force them to stay with Cory’s parents, Richard (Michael Hurst) and Lyn (Linda Cropper). From the start of the film the tension between Cory, Jasmine and his parents is clear. The couple’s interactions with one another create an uncomfortable watch for audiences.

The film showcases a simple fear that many young adults share—moving back in with their parents. However, “Birthright” highlights the parents’ perspective, making it clear they share the same fear as their son. With a mix of chilling moments and humorous dialogue, “Birthright” is an entertaining watch that will keep audiences unsure of where the film will go next.