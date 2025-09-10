Curated Collections: 2025 Was a Rap Summer

The summer of 2024 was undeniably a “brat” one, with Charli XCX’s album dominating both the internet and club scene. Even beyond the memorable cultural phenomenon, the charts of summer 2024 were topped by then-new hits from stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Benson Boone and more.

But the summer of 2025 didn’t have as much of a distinctly defined sound. The charts were still mostly ruled by songs released in the previous year.

Drake’s “NOKIA,” Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” were the only three songs released in 2025 that were part of this year’s top 10 most-streamed songs in the US, according to Luminate’s midyear report.

This uncertainty around deciding a set sound for the summer left publications in disarray. The Guardian wrote that the song of the summer was “nothing,” and called the 2025 charts “so stale.” WIRED Magazine even claimed that the very idea of a song of the summer has become “dead” entirely.

While pop music’s reputation might have taken a hit this summer, there was one genre that remained constant throughout the blistering music season: the sheer amount of high-quality hip-hop albums that were released.

From surprise releases to highly anticipated sequel albums to long-awaited reunions from rap legends, the past few months have been nothing short of Christmas in hot weather for hip-hop fans. Here are some of the best rap albums that have been released during this time, in case you missed them.

“Blush” by Kevin Abstract

Released on June 27, “Blush” marks Kevin Abstract’s second solo project since the disbanding of hip-hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON in 2022. Created in the midst of a breakup, Abstract left Los Angeles and returned to his roots in Texas, reconnecting with old friends with the focus to “just work on music.”

With appearances from both longtime collaborators (Ameer Vann, Dominic Fike, Danny Brown) and newer ones (Quadeca, Love Spells), “Blush” forms a sound reminiscent of BROCKHAMPTON’s early “SATURATION” days. It’s an infusion of rap and R&B that lets multiple artists leave their mark on the project, but without the boy band feel.

Instead, it’s more akin to a sound that pays homage to his hometown. In an interview with Complex Music, Abstract said he “was inspired by Kendrick with ‘GNX’ and like, the regional thing,” working alongside smaller Texas-based artists and giving them the spotlight.

Tracks that’ll get you blushing: “H-Town,” “Doggy” and “Red Light.”

“Let God Sort Em Out” by Clipse

The legendary hip-hop pair of brothers, Pusha T and Malice, collectively known as Clipse, made their return to the rap game with their first full-length project as a duo in 16 years.

Released on July 11 and executively produced by Pharrell Williams, “Let God Sort Em Out” is a masterful blend of production and veteran verses that deal with issues of loss, fame and wealth. Clipse proves why they’re such a major inspiration to multiple generations of rappers, with a stacked feature list that includes Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and more.

On July 14 at Madison Square Garden—with Clipse in attendance— Tyler, The Creator paid homage to the duo during his “CHROMAKOPIA” tour and explained that their 2002 album “Lord Willin’” is the “DNA… the base, the core of how I rap.” He rapped his verse on “P.O.V.” over the fan-favorite “Rusty” instrumental off “WOLF,” creating an unforgettable live experience.

Tracks to get you sorted out: “The Birds Don’t Sing,” “Ace Trumpets” and “E.B.I.T.D.A.”





“Summertime Butch 2” by Benny The Butcher

Arguably the most made-for-summer out of all the albums on this list, “Summertime Butch 2” is the second installment of Benny The Butcher’s “Summertime Butch” series, which started in 2024.

The Butcher does his thing once again, proving that he can spit about pushing snow even in the summer.

Released on July 16, “Summertime Butch 2” is the fifth project the Buffalo-based rapper has released in the last two years, showing why he and Griselda are some of the most consistent artists in the game. Benny The Butcher delivers quality songs that span across multiple rap subgenres, from familiar coke-rap with Westside Gunn to trap tracks with G Herbo.

Tracks to get you butchered: “Jasmine’s,” “Summer ‘25” and “Why Would I.”

“black british music (2025)” by Jim Legxacy

Jim Legxacy has quickly made a name for himself coming from the U.K. underground rap scene, with his single “father” gaining quite a bit of traction before the release of “black british music.”



With additions from established U.K. rappers like Fimiguerrero and Dave, “black british music” is a new sound that can cater to all hip hop fans, not just the U.K. scene.

Released on July 18, the Black British artist puts his versatility on display throughout the project, delivering new-age rap verses over sample-heavy production that sounds both nostalgic and innovative. Legxacy explores beyond the rap genre as well, with pop-rock sounding tracks like “‘06 wayne rooney” and slower cuts such as “dexters phone call.”

Tracks that will stick: “stick,” “sun” and “tiger driver ‘91.”

“DON’T TAP THE GLASS” by Tyler, The Creator

Starting with a rare, unexpected rollout from Tyler, The Creator while on tour, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” felt more like an experience in the middle of the summer rather than just another album. With $10 shows in LA and Brooklyn, Tyler perfectly capitalized on the traction he created during his tour while promoting this new project.

Sporting an LL Cool J-inspired look that debuted in mega-action-figure form in front of Barclays and the World Trade Center, New York’s influence in Tyler’s vision for this project was evident.

Released on July 21, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” is more of a dance album first and a rap album second. While Tyler has rap verses across several tracks, each one is made to get you moving and grooving. It’s a fresh blend of retro R&B and rap influences, a bit of an outlier compared to the rest of his catalog.

Tracks that’ll get you tapping: “Sucka Free,” “Ring Ring Ring” and “Don’t You Worry Baby.”

“Alfredo 2” by Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

Five years after the release of “Alfredo,” The Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs reconnected to create another collaboration that does justice to the original.

Released on July 25, “Alfredo 2” is another example that proves the rapper-producer duo’s chemistry is undeniable. It’s a pairing that works seamlessly, as The Alchemist lays down elegant sample-heavy production over Gibbs’ lavish verses.

With quality features from Anderson .Paak, Larry June and JID, “Alfredo 2” is an enjoyable listen from front to back with immense replay value.

Tracks that will make you want to disappear in the mountains: “1995,” “Lavish Habits” and “A Thousand Mountains.”

“God Does Like Ugly” by JID

Atlanta-based Dreamville rapper JID returned with his first full-length release in three years since his critically acclaimed album “The Forever Story.”

Released on Aug. 8, “God Does Like Ugly” is yet another exhibition of JID’s skill in carefully crafting a quality project. It involves a star-studded feature list that includes the likes of Clipse, Vince Staples, Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign just to name a few.

From traditional rap tracks with Westside Gunn to R&B cuts with Jessie Reyez, JID proves that he’s one of the best in the game due to his versatility. “God Does Like Ugly” features countless memorable verses, even earning Genius’s Verse of the Month for August 2025 for his work on “K-Word.”

Tracks to get you dreaming: “Glory,” “Community” and “Wholeheartedly.”

“Live Laugh Love” by Earl Sweatshirt

The second addition on this list from a former Odd Future member, LA-based rapper Earl Sweatshirt released “Live Laugh Love” on Aug. 22, two years after his collaboration “VOIR DIRE” with The Alchemist. This project marks his first solo work since “SICK!” in 2022.

Earl Sweatshirt’s style is one of the most captivating in the current hip-hop scene, with poetic verses filled with pop-culture references that feel super introspective. On “Live Laugh Love,” Earl Sweatshirt layers his style on top of earworm-like sample-heavy production, with credits from longtime collaborators Navy Blue and Black Noi$e, as well as newer collabs from Theravada and Child Actor.

Tracks that’ll get you living, laughing and loving: “Live,” “Static” and “TOURMALINE.”