College Life Hacks: Straightening Out the Learning Curve of College

College can be difficult. Between balancing classes, keeping a social life and living on your own, life as a college student can become overwhelming. However, there are many hacks aimed to ease students’ stresses — and St. John’s students described their favorite ones.

Libby

One great resource for college students is the app Libby. For free ebooks and audiobooks, students can input their library card information to “check out” books digitally. If you have trouble reading books digitally, audiobooks can be a great alternative. Students can apply online at New York Public Library for a free library card to utilize Libby.

Get Involved, But Not Too Involved

“Participating in clubs and events at school is crucial, but make sure not to overload your schedule,” says junior Katherine Petrick who is involved in Alpha Psi Omega, Chappell Players and works for Student Affairs Operations and Performing Arts. “You can always change the groups you are a part of.” Even though it is definitely important to be active on campus, stretching yourself too thin is a major issue many students have due to their workload. Try everything — but don’t necessarily stick with everything.

Invest in a Brita Water Bottle

Many students bring cases of plastic water bottles to store in their dorms despite the horrible effect it has on the environment. It can also be costly and annoying to have to keep buying them. Investing in a Brita is a great way to have constant clean water — but a Brita water bottle is even better.

“My friends and I got these [water bottles] freshman year and they are a lifesaver,” said junior Madison Coombs. “All you have to do is fill it and the water filters through the straw.” The bottles are available in a variation of sizes and colors and are great for students on the go.

Get To Know Your Professors

It is essential to get to know your professors: not just how they grade, but who they are as a person. Having a relationship with professors benefits students because they are able to be more immersed in the course, and professors can even help advise students in certain areas, whether that be future course offerings or career advice.

“When I was researching potential internships, my professor was so helpful in helping me find one,” said junior Declan O’Hara. “The process can be overwhelming, but he had no doubt that I would find something.”

Buy Used Textbooks to Save Money

The cost of textbooks is incessantly high and many classes require at least one. Students can purchase used textbooks on Amazon or even their campus bookstore. It is also wise to wait to purchase the textbooks after the first day of class — since it is already syllabus week — to see if your professors actually require them, or if they have a free version available for their students.

With these hacks, St. John’s students can find ways to save money and make the most of their experience at school. College isn’t easy — but finding ways to help yourself is!