Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
Speed Dating Your Prospective Professors
Isabella Acierno, Outreach Manager • April 29, 2024
Team DaSilva playing Team Carey/ Founders Village in Volleyball on the Freshman Quad. Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Battle of the Buildings Unleashes Campus Rivalry in Epic Student Showdown
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor • April 29, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Seth Fowler
Survive the Summer with These Five Men’s Fashion Trends
Joe Ciaccio, Contributing Writer • April 29, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube George Harrison, Ms. Lauryn Hall, ASAPROCKYUPTOWN, Jordana and Dominic Fike
Curated Collections: The Ultimate Summer Playlist
Molly Downs, Culture Editor • April 29, 2024
On April 27, Amy Mallah was honored during the last home series of the season for senior day. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
Life After the Storm: Amy Mallah’s Final Season at St. John’s
Isabella Cautero, Sports Editor • April 28, 2024
The St. Johns softball team celebrated their three seniors following the home loss against Seton Hall. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
St. John’s Falls in Last Innings Against Seton Hall on Senior Day
Isabella Cautero, Sports Editor • April 28, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
Asian and Pacific-American Heritage Month Celebration Concludes with “The Debut”
Isabella Cautero, Sports Editor • April 27, 2024

Survive the Summer with These Five Men’s Fashion Trends

Say goodbye to “Summertime Sadness” with style.
Joe Ciaccio, Contributing Writer April 29, 2024

 

For many, the transition from cool spring to hot summer is easy. Freed from the restricting chill, many see summer as an opportunity to showcase outfits they’ve been waiting to share all year. However, if you’re a lover of layers, summer can be worrisome. With these five simple essentials, you can feel confident in the coming weather without breaking a sweat — literally.

Graphic Tees

Photo Courtesy / YouTube JAHRONMON

As the temperatures rise, it is almost impossible to wear anything more than a short-sleeve shirt. Therefore, you only get one opportunity to make your mark. Enter graphic tees.

With graphic tees, you can look good and feel comfortable, all while representing one of your favorite interests on your chest. This could be a TV show, movie, music artist or even a book. The options are endless!

The best part about graphic tees? The price! High-quality graphic tees start as low as $15 and typically range from $19 to $45 at places like Urban Outfitters, Pacsun, Abercrombie and Fitch and Uniqlo. Because of their individuality, building a collection of graphic tees is crucial to your summer style. With low prices and high availability, building a collection is easy.

Clogs

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Seth Fowler

Want to take a step up from the classic white sneaker this summer? Step into Boston clogs, a breathable, comfortable and casual option that pairs with every summer outfit.

Whether you’re headed for a walk near the beach, lunch in the city, dinner with family or a party with friends, the Boston clog offers versatility that can slip you into any atmosphere flawlessly. Their rugged yet quiet appearance makes them a shoe rack staple that can complement a wide range of outfits, all without the effort of tying a knot. 

The best bet comes from Birkenstock’s Boston Soft Footbed, the blueprint of the Boston clog. Coming in at $160, these durable clogs will last you a lifetime of style in any setting. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, similar makes can be found at places like BERSHKA for $59.90 or Cotton: On for $39.99.

“Jorts”

Photo Courtesy / YouTube KyronWarrick

Jorts, the trendy term for “jean shorts,” are rising with the temperature this summer, bringing style and compatibility to any wardrobe.

Much like their longer counterpart, jorts are well-loved for their versatility. Whether you’re looking for a baggy Y2K look, a casual beach-goer vibe or even the tight European appearance, jorts can elevate your clothes into a true outfit. Coming in many different washes, they offer a much-needed sense of individualism to your everyday life.

Feel free to get creative with this one, as there are so many options. Throw on a loose graphic tee and some baggy jorts for a casual yet sleek look. Slip on a light button-up and some above-the-knee jorts for a breezier, sophisticated look. The possibilities are truly endless.

For a complete and affordable look, try searching the bins of thrift stores for vintage Levi’s jorts. If you’re looking for an easier route, check out Wrangler for the classic jean short. For more styles, seek out Abercrombie and Fitch and BERSHKA.

Linen

Photo Courtesy / YouTube One Dapper Street

Searching for a less casual look? Something formal while still being able to breathe? This summer, let linen into your life.

Discovering the versatility of linen opens the door to summer styles you never thought possible. With linen options, you can wear a long-sleeved dress shirt paired with a flowing pant and not worry about breaking a sweat. 

Whether you’re out to dinner in the warm Mediterranean or having a picnic in Central Park, a simple linen shirt or pants immediately says “refined, yet effortless,” a look we all strive for.

As is the case with all good things, there is a price to pay for linen. Brands like J.Crew and Madewell have a lot of great linen options as well as cotton-linen blend options for slightly affordable prices. Many of these pieces are timeless, so spending a little extra cash now could be a great investment.

Accessories

Photo Courtesy / Youtube Veyrone

Feeling confident in your look, but wishing to take it to the next level? Accessorize! Accessories can make simple outfits turn heads and draw attention this summer. 

Sun beating down into your eyes? Try a stylish hat from Urban Outfitters or a fitted cap from Lids. Not into hats? No problem! A pair of stylish sunglasses pair perfectly with every outfit. You don’t have to break the bank to get stylish with many affordable sunglass options from H&M

Wrists feeling a little lonely without those long sleeves? A subtle bracelet can add the perfect amount of style to your outfit. There are endless options here, from places like Pura Vida, H&M and even Amazon. Feeling a little more sophisticated? Opt for an affordable watch like those from Amazon.

From graphic tees to linen shirts, these essentials are sure to boost you into this summer! 

 
