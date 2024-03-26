Student Spotlight: Lash Technician Brianna Pearyer

As a self-taught lash technician, St. John’s University junior Brianna Pearyer runs her own small business — Lord Lashes — where she provides services that make her clients feel more confident. Coupled with being a biology major with a data science minor, Pearyer’s paving the way for students in STEM to focus on themselves and their personal passions as well.

In her freshman year, Pearyer began applying extensions to her own eyelashes, because, “why go to somebody else when I can do it myself,” she told The Torch. Soon, family members and friends were asking for her services, prompting her to make a business out of her hobby.

Simultaneously, Pearyer was selling lip glosses that she personally made and packaged. With clientele increasing exponentially, Pearyer decided to prioritize her up-and-coming business. When asked why she stopped selling glosses, she emphasized the importance of focus and diligence.

“I feel like to really master something, that has to be your sole focus, so I really put my focus on lashes,” she said.

Five months later, when she entered her sophomore year, she earned her lash technician certification — after completing online courses and tests.

“Since my certification was online, I ultimately taught myself how to do this,” Pearyer said.

The tech has built her business from the ground up, starting by purchasing her practice mannequins and supplies out of pocket and completing lash sets for clients on her twin-sized bed in Donovan Hall.

“You have to be so precious as a [lash] tech,” Pearyer explained. “You’re dealing with someone’s eyes, so there’s really no playing around. You handle the eyelash adhesive and have to be careful that they don’t get eye infections and stuff like that, so it’s very tedious.”

Once Pearyer’s business skyrocketed, she invested in a lash bed with a foam mattress and pillows to ensure quality care and comfort for her clients.

“Even with a bed designated for my clients [in SJU’s Henley Road Complex], everything must be prepped and cleaned beforehand,” Pearyer said. “I really try to create a comfortable atmosphere for them, so I always play music or ask them if they want to listen to a specific show.”

Pearyer expressed that her social, personal and even academic lives are all intertwined as a result of her business, allowing her to balance her responsibilities efficiently. Doing lashes for family members, friends and new clients, Pearyer is able to make new and meaningful connections with those around her.

“I have clients that don’t even go to St. John’s, and they travel to come get their lashes done by me,” she said. “Sometimes, we don’t even talk outside of lashing, but when we’re there, it’s like we have this whole session to catch each other up on our lives.”

When she first started lashing, Pearyer explained how she would have long nights where she stayed up practicing lash application and planning content. “Knowing I had homework to do, it would be overwhelming,” Pearyer said. “But now, I’ve really learned to prioritize my well-being.”

As a biology major, Pearyer is enrolled in dense courses which require extensive time and energy. “I’ve been cutting back on posting and being as active as I was last year online because I don’t want people to get the idea that I do this full time.”

“I mean, I’m still in college, I’m still a STEM student. I think that’s my biggest challenge,” Pearyer said.. “Managing time is so difficult because I don’t want to tell somebody no, but time is ticking, and I don’t want to be one of those people who start something and don’t finish it.”

Despite the learning curve of managing clients, academics and personal welfare, Pearyer emphasizes the importance of believing in yourself, especially when beginning something new and daunting.

“You can’t be afraid because I know a lot of people are interested in starting a small business, but don’t know where to start because they are scared,” Pearyer advises. “You have to be your number one fan and believe in yourself. It’s your business and you’re starting it, so positive energy has to be put out there.”

When asked how she applies her lessons, struggles and breakthroughs into her everyday life, Pearyer noted that one of the most important aspects of running a small business is patience.

“Things take time, and there were plenty of times where I said I didn’t want to continue this, but I did because I not only want this for myself, but I love what I do,” she expressed.“[A small business] builds confidence in your everyday life. You’re starting a business, feeling yourself out, paying attention to how you operate, and just growing into yourself.”

Currently, Pearyer is selling lash strips and offering lash extensions — classic and voluminous sets — but will be expanding to a new service of lash lifts. She gave the Torch an insight to how her “first post of 2024 will be the new service, coming out sometime next week.”

To look further into Pearyer’s services, check out her Instagram, TikTok and Facebook pages.