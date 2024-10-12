St. Vincent de Paul Society: A Spirit of Service

St. John’s University identifies and embraces its Vincentian tradition, the service-centered teachings of St. Vincent de Paul. This is exemplified through Founder’s Week, from Sept. 21-28 — underscoring the importance of service in the University community.

A variety of Vincentian events and community service projects were facilitated to bolster a spirit of compassionate action. The Catholic tradition of assisting the vulnerable is highlighted by the work of SJU’s St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVDP).

SVDP is just one chapter of a national organization that’s composed of 90,000 volunteers across the country. According to the National Council’s website, their mission is that “ministry is a means for acquiring holiness,” highlighting that serving struggling communities brings participants closer to their faith.

Students in SVDP participate in an array of service opportunities throughout the NYC and Long Island area. Many members are also a part of Catholic Scholars, a scholarship program designed for devoted Catholic students, but the organization is open to those of all backgrounds. The only requirement: have an open heart for service.

President Briana Tola believes the most memorable experience was working at the Ronald McDonald House, a project aimed at supporting families with children who have severe illnesses, because “it felt great to offer them a home-cooked meal during such a challenging period.” She revealed the 2024 event is quickly approaching as SVDP plans to return to the site on Nov. 3.

Sophomore Katherine Garlisi emphasized this sentiment, adding that SVDP has “helped [her] experience things [she’d] never done before, like being in the city at midnight and even bagging raw chicken for a food pantry.”

Garlisi is referring to midnight runs, which are service events in which students travel into NYC in the evening and distribute dinner to the homeless population. The organization offers its members opportunities to gain valuable insights that help them truly understand the potential they have to make genuine, positive change in their communities.

SVDP also lends itself to leadership development. When asked about the impact leading the organization has had on her college experience, Tola told The Torch that “it has deepened [her] commitment to service, allowing [her] to organize and lead initiatives that directly benefit those in need.”

Third-year Pharmacy student Philip Marbid echoes Tola’s statement, sharing that SVDP allowed him to attend the 2023 National Conference. It provided him with “a plethora of ideas,” specifically about “integrating Vincentian ideology into working at a pharmacy.”

He further highlighted that SVDP gives members the resources to “work towards social justice through [their] professions.” This shows the life lessons SVDP provides, and their ability to be applied after graduation.

SVDP believes that the work their organization does closely aligns with the University’s commitment to service. Tola explained that the society “encourages members to live out the values of compassion, humility and selflessness through direct acts of charity,” which “helps students actively embody the Vincentian mission in their daily lives.” In that sense, SVDP displays the University’s Vincentian heritage in the form of a student-led organization.

SVDP has already left a mark on first-year students who have recently joined the organization Freshman Joseph Pediconé shared that upon first impression, “SVDP seems like the most prominent charity group on campus, and that makes [him] want to align with them.” Fellow first-year member Evan Abreu looks forward to “doing more service for others, including midnight runs into the city.”

Although over 100 members are already a part of the organization, they encourage new students to become a part of their mission of service. Garlisi urges that “if you want to make an impact on people’s lives through service and don’t know where to start, [she] can’t recommend a better first step than joining SVDP.”

Marbid agrees, “The aid you give to others is reciprocated with a deep sense of self-fulfillment.”

For these students, SVDP has granted them much more than community service hours; they’ve grown as change-makers in both the University and the larger NYC area.

SVDP meets Sundays immediately following the 5:30 p.m. Mass in the St. Thomas More Church, and more information regarding signing up for service projects and induction into the chapter is available on their Group Me.

