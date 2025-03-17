Celebrating Women’s History Month in NYC

March is dedicated to celebrating and remembering the accomplishments of women in the United States. It was introduced as a national celebration in 1980, originally as a week-long commemoration.

Beginning in 1988, Women’s History Month has been annually declared each March by the U.S. president. It’s important to recognize the contributions of a diverse array of women, both well-known figures and ones in our personal lives throughout the month.

There are several events throughout the New York City area occurring in the coming weeks to honor and educate during Women’s History Month. Some are limited-time or one-day specials, and others are available throughout the year. Either way, it is especially meaningful to attend women-centered events during this important month.

“Real Clothes, Real Lives ” — Upper West Side

Fashion and history enthusiasts alike will enjoy this temporary exhibit at the New York Historical, located across the street from Central Park. It displays clothing pieces from the Smith College Historic Clothing Collection, a historically women’s college. Unlike other fashion-based museum exhibits, the items that are showcased are not those of first ladies or celebrities. According to the New York Historical website, the unique exhibit “examines the everyday clothing of ordinary women,” featuring many homemade pieces.

This provides an insight into the lives and culture of women from the past two centuries, bringing their often-forgotten styles and stories to the forefront. The clothing of “regular women” reflects the shifting role they played in society, gradually working towards further liberation.

“Real Clothes, Real Lives” will remain at the New York Historical until June. Tickets to the museum, which include entry to this exhibit, are available at a discounted price of $13 for college students.

Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument — Central Park

Central Park, one of Manhattan’s most notable landmarks, contains a slice of women’s history. Unveiled in 2020, the Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument honors suffrage leaders Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth and Susan B. Anthony. It was sculpted by a female artist, Meredith Bergmann.

The large bronze statue depicts them conversing at a round table, symbolizing the countless discussions the activists likely partook in to work toward women’s rights. It serves as a reminder of the tireless effort of female activists for modern women to achieve the rights they have today.

Located in The Mall, one of Central Park’s scenic trails, it is easily accessible and peaceful to admire. If you are going to see one of the park’s many statues in March, the Women’s Pioneer Monument is an ideal choice.

Women’s Jazz Festival — Harlem

The New York Public Library is hosting several free and low-cost events in honor of Women’s History Month. One of the most exciting celebrations is the Annual Women’s Jazz Festival, which raises money for the Schomburg Center, an organization centered around researching Black culture. This lively musical tradition began in 1992.

There are three installments of the event, each featuring a different Black female jazz musician. The final concert is taking place on March 24 at 8:30 pm at the Schomburg Center in Harlem. The celebrated artist is Camille Thurman, a talented singer and saxophonist. Tickets are free, and although not required, registration guarantees seating to the popular event.

NYC Brunch

If you’re looking for a more intimate celebration with the important women in your life, check out one of the countless brunch locations in NYC for an uplifting gathering. There are both peaceful and high-energy restaurant options, so all groups can find a spot they’ll enjoy.

Some restaurants are even celebrating Women’s History Month with their menus. For example, an Asian-fusion eatery called Sei Less released a special pre-fix menu for March in which dishes are named after NYC native female celebrities, like Cardi B and Ashanti.

Women’s History Month can be acknowledged in a variety of ways, and NYC is an epicenter for a diverse collection of celebrations. Both historical figures and modern women are honored, demonstrating what the month of March is all about.