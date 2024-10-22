The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Four Immersive Experiences to Feel the Fright

Proceed with caution at these peak terror attractions across NYC this holiday season.
Isabella Acierno, Outreach Manager October 22, 2024

When it comes to Halloween, there is a diverse array of events that commemorate the season. For those who consider themselves to be thrill-seekers, participating in hair-raising experiences secures satisfaction in the spirit of Halloween. Here’s a list of destinations near New York City sure to bring chills and thrills this October. 

Blood Manor Haunted House 

Photo Courtesy / Youtube ActionKid

Within the walls of this 10,000-square-foot structure are an array of sinister sights that will send shivers down your spine. Blood Manor Haunted House boasts itself as being “the most intense, creepy and scream-inducing haunted house attraction in the New York State area.”

The spot has long been home to peak terror, each room being more frightening than the last. A combination of specialized effects and trained actors are set to trigger jump scares and spine-tingles to attendees in the spirit of Halloween. 

Blood Manor runs every weekend and select weekdays all month long and will additionally extend its visiting hours into Halloweekend — its closing night being Nov. 3. General admission tickets start at $40 and continue to rise in price depending on the experience you dare to immerse yourself in.

Before attending, it may be wise to read up on the FAQ page. Those who choose to enter are destined to experience a unique thrill in the heart of New York City. 

Bayville Scream Park 

Photo Courtesy / Youtube Bayville Scream Park

Long Island hosts a variety of fairs throughout the year, and the town of Bayville boosts a seasonal event that features frightening fun for festival-goers through its annually-run scream park.

Nighttime scares are in store at Bayville Scream Park as visitors navigate their way through six spirited haunted house experiences. Each spot follows a twisted yet theatrical theme as actors put new life into abandoned asylums, haunted hallways and funhouses of fear. 

The grounds additionally provide attendees with an array of affairs including an arcade, axe throwing, miniature golf and even a movie theater.

A variety of ticket options are listed on the park’s official website. To preview the many adventures offered at the location, make sure to also visit their Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube channel

The Haunt at Kreischer Mansion

Photo Courtesy / Youtube Fuzz on the Lens

Situated in an ordinary neighborhood in Staten Island is a local landmark that carries a longtime reputation of haunting its surrounding residents: The Kreischer Mansion. 

As reported by Medium, the haunts of Kreischer Mansion came to be through its founder, Balthasar Kreischer, who took his life in 1886. Tragedy struck again in 2005 when a mob murder was carried out in the same house — the remains of the victim’s body allegedly disposed of in the mansion’s furnace, but his spirit rumored to remain a permanent resident. 

Today, thrill-seekers can dive into its dark past and walk in the same footsteps as those who came before them. The visibly Victorian-styled home hosts an immersive tour and additionally, a hayride on the weekends leading to Halloween from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. General admission is $35 per person and $45 for those who opt for a fast pass.

This house is a longstanding live attraction to visit, but this year marks its “final haunt.” Further details on the event and how to attend can be found here.

Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonightmares”

Photo courtesy / Youtube Attractions 360

The infamous Rockefeller Center is ushering in nightmares before Christmas this Halloween season with a newly-created haunted maze horror experience

Members of the Universal Team Studios worked alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon to bring to life some of his darkest fears, and for a limited time, outsiders can have a look into them for themselves. 

According to Time Out New York, the immersive walk-through boasts 10 rooms of “terrifying sets, practical effects, and scares behind every corner.”  With tickets starting at $36.90, Tonightmares will run on select nights from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. through Oct. 31. 

You may find yourself to be someone who is entertained by Fallon’s jokes, but “are you brave enough to face his fears?”

